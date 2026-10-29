6 Bubs Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

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Bubs got its start in Sweden in 1992 but only recently made its way to the United States. And it did so with gusto. I've seen so many TikTok videos from creators reviewing and trying the brand. Though Swedish candies span more than the gummy variety (and include everything from chocolate to licorice), that's what Bubs focuses on. I've had most of its flavors before, but I finally got to try the full U.S. lineup for this review. It's worth noting that these options are manufactured in Mexico — not Sweden — for U.S. distribution.

Bubs is known for its airy, chewy gummy base and range of flavors that are both gluten-free and vegan. So, when ranking these candies, texture was just as important as taste. I was looking for something that had a fluffy texture and the best flavor — although the latter might be a personal preference. I tried them all and came up with a ranking, with the first-place option being the one I'd recommend to someone unfamiliar with this brand. While the last-place choice wasn't bad, it just doesn't hit the spot in quite the same way. In fact, there are a couple of top picks I'd be happy to return to. Oh, and as a note: I suggest finishing your gummies within a day or two for the freshest bite. They were not as bouncy after being open for several days, even when I placed them in an airtight plastic bag.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.