6 Bubs Candies, Ranked Worst To Best
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Bubs got its start in Sweden in 1992 but only recently made its way to the United States. And it did so with gusto. I've seen so many TikTok videos from creators reviewing and trying the brand. Though Swedish candies span more than the gummy variety (and include everything from chocolate to licorice), that's what Bubs focuses on. I've had most of its flavors before, but I finally got to try the full U.S. lineup for this review. It's worth noting that these options are manufactured in Mexico — not Sweden — for U.S. distribution.
Bubs is known for its airy, chewy gummy base and range of flavors that are both gluten-free and vegan. So, when ranking these candies, texture was just as important as taste. I was looking for something that had a fluffy texture and the best flavor — although the latter might be a personal preference. I tried them all and came up with a ranking, with the first-place option being the one I'd recommend to someone unfamiliar with this brand. While the last-place choice wasn't bad, it just doesn't hit the spot in quite the same way. In fact, there are a couple of top picks I'd be happy to return to. Oh, and as a note: I suggest finishing your gummies within a day or two for the freshest bite. They were not as bouncy after being open for several days, even when I placed them in an airtight plastic bag.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
6. Sour Lemon Raspberry Skalle
Okay, let's begin with the flavor of the Sour Lemon Raspberry Skalle, priced at $2.99 at Target, which I quite like. I'd say it's the sourest of any of the candies I tried, so it offers a different experience. However, it's one I can appreciate among all of the sweet candies. The tart contrast helps the candy. I like the tart contrast, which helps it live up to its sour moniker. I guess it doesn't hurt that lemon is known for its tart acidity, and raspberry has a bit of a kick too.
The flavors create a dynamic sour option that leans heavily into the lemon aspect. Raspberry offers a hint of fruit flavor, but I would love to taste more. The lemon is more potent, so it makes the fruit a little more one-note than I'd want. However, some reviews think it has an odd, artificial taste. But for me, the biggest drawback is its extremely chewy texture. This is like a typical gummy I'd get at the grocery store — like the ones that get stuck in your molars for a long time after you eat them. It doesn't offer the same bouncy intrigue as the other options and ends up ranking last. However, I'm a spooky lover, so I wouldn't mind other skull-shaped Bubs options.
5. Sour Diamond Tutti Frutti
I remember always getting mixed candy at Sweet Factory as a kid (remember those?), and the tutti frutti jelly bean flavor was always in the mix; it was never my top pick and it clearly still isn't. Tutti Frutti is an old-school ingredient and has always seemed bubble gum-adjacent to me in candy. Bubs' version, however, is a fruity mix that says it's mostly sour with a hint of sweetness. However, I find it very sweet. There's not much sourness in the sugary exterior, and the flavor seems generically fruity.
It's not as bad as I thought Tutti Frutti would be, but it doesn't stand out either. It's actually pretty tasty but mundane at the same time. I wouldn't be able to tell you what it's supposed to taste like other than "sweet." The texture is quite nice though; it's a middle ground between the ultra-chewy Sour Lemon Raspberry Skalle and some of the upcoming options that are almost puffy and marshmallow-like. The 5.5-ounce package of Sour Tutti Frutti is $2.99 at Target, though other retailers sell it for more.
4. Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals
I'm torn on how to feel about the Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals. I like banana-flavored things, specifically banana-flavored coffees and baked goods. Banana candies can be a little harder to balance, and I find the banana flavoring in this candy interesting. I can get a hint of banana, like with banana Nerds, but there's a little more complexity from whatever the toffee-flavoring element is. It's like a caramel-banana flavor, which leans further into the sweetness. There's no sugary exterior, so you can really enjoy the puffy texture, which is one of the main reasons this lands above the Sour Tutti Frutti.
However, I can still appreciate that complex banana taste; it isn't so straightforward, which I particularly like about this candy. While it's quite pleasant, I doubt I would purchase a bag — $2.99 at Target — to eat when there are other options that I prefer more. I think I will just stick with banana-flavored beverages instead. If you love banana candy, this is definitely worth a try because the texture alone will stick in your memory.
3. Sweet Wild Berry Pomegranate Ovals
The Sweet Wild Berry Pomegranate Ovals have the same texture as the Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals. This 5.5-ounce bag is only available for purchase at Target for $3.19. They're wonderfully squishy and almost airy, at least compared to the average gummy. I can squeeze one in between my fingers, and it squishes down before puffing back up. This creates a unique and compelling texture that I really enjoy. The flavor here is complex and fruity with a floral undertone. The pieces are large but easy to enjoy because of their pleasant texture.
I would describe these mostly as sweet, with a nondescript fruity taste. Although these are not my favorite, if I had to pick between this and any of the previous options to bring to a party or serve to guests, this seems like it would be more of a crowd-pleaser. I don't think I can pick out either berries or pomegranate flavors specifically, but it's a little more universally enjoyable than flavors like banana or sour lemon. Some reviews note, however, that this product is not on par with the Swedish-made version of the flavor; that has me curious because the flavor here is fine but not a standout. How much better is it and what am I missing out on?
2. Sour Forest Berries Ovals
The Sour Forest Berries Ovals come in second place thanks to their interesting flavor. They don't have quite the same puffy appeal as the Sweet Wild Berry Pomegranate Ovals, despite being the same shape, but the flavor intrigue is enough to put them ahead. These also have a generic fruity flavor along with the floral element I noticed in the previous candy, though others have said they taste like bubble gum. However, I really appreciate the mildly sour touch the exterior sugar adds.
It had a slightly different mouthfeel and was a little crunchy when I chewed it. I find that the flavor and that sugary element help make it more interesting and complex. I can't say that it is particularly mouth-puckering, but the mild sourness adds a flavor dimension that makes it more interesting to eat. I think the ovals have one of the best and most pillowy textures, so that's another reason why they're so enjoyable. This item is only available for purchase at Five Below for $3, which certainly makes it harder to find.
1. Sour Strawberry Vanilla Diamond
After sampling the entire Bub's U.S. selection, I can confidently say that Sour Strawberry Vanilla Diamond is the cream of the crop. It still has a puffy, unique quality, although it's not quite as soft and thick as my number three and four picks. I'm not sure if it's my taste buds or the flavoring Bubs uses, but this too has a floral aroma. I suppose vanilla comes from a flower, so it's not especially far off. But this time there are some more straightforward berry notes that make it taste more well-rounded.
You might have already caught on that most of Bubs' flavors incorporate a berry element; this could be why they're tasty but don't stand out from one another — that's where texture and sugar coating help. Here, the moderately sour sugar makes them more pleasant to chew and adds a smidge of tanginess. It's not too sour, but it definitely makes the treat multidimensional.
The flavors are mellower than those of the Sour Forest Berries Ovals, which makes them easier to keep eating. They have a creamy note, and an enticing chew helps distinguish them from candies like gummy bears or even various types of fruit snacks, making Bubs stand out among its competitors. This would be the first flavor I'd recommend to folks who are trying Bubs for the first time. Snag a bag from Target for $2.99.
Methodology
I was looking for the candy that had a perfect blend of enticing flavors and a soft, slightly chewy texture. Those candies that offered both ranked higher, while those with intense flavors or those that underdelivered on their advertised flavors ranked lower. I tried the candies in one afternoon, ripping off pieces of each (they are somewhat large) to get a sense of how they tasted.
I then tested again to take in the textures, prioritizing the softer treats. The texture sets the brand apart from other options on the market, which is why consistency played a comparable role to the flavor. There were some flavor similarities, so I did my best to identify flavor notes and articulate the differences in texture.