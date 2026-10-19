This Creamy Cheese Belongs In Your Next Potato Salad - It Doubles The Flavor

Summer cookout season or otherwise, there's no reason to abandon the comforts of homemade potato salad. In fact, there's no better time to experiment with a new variation than the present. If your usual recipe for this classic side dish is starting to feel a little familiar, try preparing your next batch with the creamy addition of goat cheese to double the flavor.

If you're unfamiliar with goat cheese — sometimes referred to by its French name, chèvre — it carries a distinct, tangy taste and a notable richness, despite being low in fat compared to many other cheeses. On its own, goat cheese can have a slight bitterness, but when used in other dishes, it can emphasize the flavor of the ingredients that surround it, making it perfect for a well-balanced potato salad, whether warm or cold.

It is worth bearing in mind that fresh goat cheese tastes different from aged, so it's wise to sample whichever kind you have beforehand, in order to judge how much to add to your recipe. If you wish to avoid an excessively decadent salad, you may eschew a mayonnaise-based dressing in favor of something lighter, such as a mixture of wine vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, Dijon mustard, and extra virgin olive oil, or optionally, yogurt, crème fraîche, or sour cream. Though it can be crumbled in, to make sure the flavor of the goat cheese is distributed evenly throughout the salad, whisk it into the dressing before tossing with potatoes and other ingredients.