Why Fresh Goat Cheese Tastes So Different From Aged

The world of cheese encompasses a truly dizzying array of flavors, from savory parmesan to pungent Roquefort, and the almost sweet tang of ricotta. Even knowing just how varied cheese can be, there's probably one question that's crossed your mind at some point: Why is fresh goat cheese so different to its aged counterpart? A mature goat cheese is often mild and nutty and can even be indistinguishable from regular cow cheese, while fresh goat cheese has a more unique taste that's often described as tangy, lactic, or simply goaty.

All cheeses change in taste as they age, including cheddar, so the question has more to do with what gives fresh goat cheese its distinctive flavor in the first place. The taste and aroma both come from three chemical compounds present in goat's milk: Caproic, capric, and caprylic small chain fatty acids. If your Latin is up to scratch, you might be able to divine that they're all named after the word for goat, "caper," and although these acids are also present in cow's and sheep's milk, the levels are considerably higher in goat's milk.

Notably, there are a few variables that will dictate the concentration of these compounds, hence why some types of goat cheese are more intense than others. Diet plays a role, as does the age of the milk when it's turned into cheese, with the fresher kind offering a milder taste. The goat's hormones are a key factor too, and keeping male and female goats together during breeding season can result in cheese with that strong barnyard flavor too.