For A Flavorful Potato Salad That's Moist And Creamy, Add A Box Of This
When outdoor entertaining season rolls around, foodies can start expecting to see potato salad ... and likely lots of it. To keep your lovin' bowlful from leaning boring, or getting overlooked on the food table, all it takes to refresh your go-to potato salad recipes is one boxed marvel. Savory and slightly tangy, Boursin cheese is one of the absolute best ingredients to elevate potato salad. For the unacquainted, Boursin is a creamy French cow's milk cheese known for its spreadable yet crumbly texture. Stirred into potato salad, it instantly builds full-bodied richness. It's as versatile as it is texturally satiny, and the price is right. At a Walmart in Chicago, a 5.3-ounce block of Garlic & Fine Herbs Boursin runs for $5.46.
To incorporate the cheese, simply crumble it on top of your potato salad recipe prepared as normal. Or, for a more thorough incorporation, fold that Boursin into the salad using a rubber spatula. Feel free to adjust the ingredient ratios to suit your unique preference, but as a jumping-off point, a standard 5.3-ounce brick of Boursin cheese is roughly the right amount per 14 ounces of potatoes (about four servings of potato salad). Alternatively, a brick of Boursin can also be used as a flavorful, creamy substitute for mayonnaise. Just toss it in a food processor with a splash of buttermilk and some fresh lemon juice, then pulse it into a flavorful, slightly spiced dressing.
Stir in a brick of Boursin cheese for luscious body and herby flavor
For the thickest, most luscious, potato salad, stir your Boursin cheese with a combination of mayo, zesty mustard, and tangy sour cream, then fold it into your potato salad. This versatile trio could be used to dress virtually any potato salad ingredients, from red onion to fresh dill, chopped pickles, hard-boiled eggs, and more. If you'd prefer a more pronounced flavor profile, you could even mix that Boursin with other creamy additions like blue cheese or tzatziki sauce, yielding a potato salad dressing with major character.
The Garlic & Fine Herbs flavor is perhaps the most widely-available variety of Boursin. But, Boursin cheese is also available in different distinctive flavors – all of which could lend a unique profile to your next batch of potato salad. The Shallot & Chive flavor will add savory depth, while the pungent Rosemary & Black Garlic flavor can instantly create herbaceous-umami dimensionality. Ultimately, whichever flavor you choose should complement the existing ingredients in your potato salad recipe. Bolder salads (think salty capers, whole grain mustard) will benefit from a milder cheese, while bolder cheese flavors can be just the thing make a mild salad shine. Either way, this elevated Boursin potato salad makes a crowd-pleasing dish to share at picnics, potlucks, and backyard barbecues all season long. Garnish with fresh parsley and chopped chives for an eye-catching presentation.