When outdoor entertaining season rolls around, foodies can start expecting to see potato salad ... and likely lots of it. To keep your lovin' bowlful from leaning boring, or getting overlooked on the food table, all it takes to refresh your go-to potato salad recipes is one boxed marvel. Savory and slightly tangy, Boursin cheese is one of the absolute best ingredients to elevate potato salad. For the unacquainted, Boursin is a creamy French cow's milk cheese known for its spreadable yet crumbly texture. Stirred into potato salad, it instantly builds full-bodied richness. It's as versatile as it is texturally satiny, and the price is right. At a Walmart in Chicago, a 5.3-ounce block of Garlic & Fine Herbs Boursin runs for $5.46.

To incorporate the cheese, simply crumble it on top of your potato salad recipe prepared as normal. Or, for a more thorough incorporation, fold that Boursin into the salad using a rubber spatula. Feel free to adjust the ingredient ratios to suit your unique preference, but as a jumping-off point, a standard 5.3-ounce brick of Boursin cheese is roughly the right amount per 14 ounces of potatoes (about four servings of potato salad). Alternatively, a brick of Boursin can also be used as a flavorful, creamy substitute for mayonnaise. Just toss it in a food processor with a splash of buttermilk and some fresh lemon juice, then pulse it into a flavorful, slightly spiced dressing.