4 Frozen Dumplings From Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

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Dumplings are a wonderful comfort food for many. There's an array of fillings and even shapes they can take, but they remain hearty and satisfying no matter what. While ordering takeaway may not always be in the cards, having pre-made dumplings in your freezer is a great way to get dinner on the table within minutes. Unsurprisingly, Costco has a handful of dumpling options to pick from, and I bought everything mine had in stock to test them for you.

I was looking for the best, most flavorful option that was sturdy and wouldn't fall apart during cooking — flavor and texture were the primary factors, but general convenience and versatility played their part, too. These were all called dumplings somewhere in the name itself or on the packaging. The fillings all varied, so I was really looking for a balanced flavor. While I tried them plain and with any included dipping sauce, the flavor of the unadorned dumpling was most important. Next time you see these options at Costco, you'll know which one should be the first in your cart.