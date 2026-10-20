4 Frozen Dumplings From Costco, Ranked Worst To Best
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Dumplings are a wonderful comfort food for many. There's an array of fillings and even shapes they can take, but they remain hearty and satisfying no matter what. While ordering takeaway may not always be in the cards, having pre-made dumplings in your freezer is a great way to get dinner on the table within minutes. Unsurprisingly, Costco has a handful of dumpling options to pick from, and I bought everything mine had in stock to test them for you.
I was looking for the best, most flavorful option that was sturdy and wouldn't fall apart during cooking — flavor and texture were the primary factors, but general convenience and versatility played their part, too. These were all called dumplings somewhere in the name itself or on the packaging. The fillings all varied, so I was really looking for a balanced flavor. While I tried them plain and with any included dipping sauce, the flavor of the unadorned dumpling was most important. Next time you see these options at Costco, you'll know which one should be the first in your cart.
4. Ajinomoto Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers
The bag of Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers is massive. It's over 4 pounds and includes savory dipping sauce as a pairing. The frozen item is fully cooked and made with chicken, cabbage, green onions, ginger, and other ingredients. The sauce uses soy sauce, sugar, molasses, and some spices to give it a flavorful punch. That said, the flavors of the dumplings themselves are a little too muted and mild. When I closed my eyes to focus on taste, it just tasted starchy; it has a thick exterior with an interior that is hard to discern. It tastes salted and fine, but nondescript.
Costco reviews also mention that the dough is too thick and gummy — something people on Reddit have complained about for years, so it's a well-known issue with this specific Ajinomoto product. On top of that, the filling is incredibly spongy. As for the flavor, other customers have offered insights on ways to improve it. However, the base flavor was the least interesting of the four I tried, and the texture wasn't my favorite. Though people explain that various types of dumplings adhere to regional traditions, that means the textural portion is certainly a personal preference. Still, Ajinomoto ends up in last place because of the lack of flavor and the thick dough. I wasn't too impressed, but I have ideas to give it more flavor and intrigue, such as incorporating red curry sauce, toasted sesame oil, or chili crunch.
3. Synear Wagyu Beef Soup Dumplings with Truffle Flavor
Synear seems to promise an elevated experience with its Wagyu Beef Soup Dumplings with Truffle Flavor. It boasts ingredients like wagyu and truffle oil, featuring natural truffle extract, dehydrated black summer truffle, and natural truffle flavor. While I like these flavors and appreciate the complexity of fatty meat and earthy truffle, this isn't something I want to eat on any weekday; it's more of a specialty product, as the truffle element is pretty strong. It overwhelms the wagyu, which is wonderfully succulent; it's like a rich, juicy pot roast, with meat so tender and shredded. I hardly had to bite into these as they were so soft.
I also enjoyed that steaming papers are included; this makes it fun and more restaurant-like. The meat is the best part, and I certainly happily finished the bag, which is the smallest of everything I tried (weighing 24 ounces). I like truffle, but I think the natural truffle flavor takes it further than it needs to go. I'd rather just get a lighter whiff of earthy, fragrant truffle from the dehydrated black summer truffle without the extract and flavoring. It also features dehydrated protein stock, beef flavor, garlic, green onion, and other flavorful ingredients, but they aren't too prominent — that means you can find some ways to upgrade the soup dumplings. Still, it's not as soupy as I'd like, either. I think much of the liquid just keeps the meat very moist, rather than dripping out as you bite into it. It's clearly more interesting and tastier than the previous Ajinomoto variety, giving it a leg up in the ranking.
2. Wanchai Ferry Pork & Cabbage Dumplings
This brand offers something a little different: a combination of pork and cabbage, with chopped scallions and pieces of wood ear mushrooms. The mushrooms really caught my eye, not just because I like mushrooms, but also because they're different than white or crimini (the ones I see most frequently in stores). When I bit into the Wanchai Ferry Pork & Cabbage Dumplings, I liked the texture. It offers something a little heftier to nibble on, with the mushrooms (though very finely chopped) offering a bit of chewiness that stands out in an appealing way.
The pork's fattiness makes the dish taste even more satisfying without dipping sauce. The flavor is savory, with pork taste and a touch of onion. I like the better, more balanced flavor than Synear's truffliness. I feel like I could serve it to someone without wondering whether they like a certain ingredient. Additionally, the wrapper is thinner and easier to bite into than the previous two options, which were noticeably thick, almost glue-like. The size is smaller than Ajinomoto, which makes them easier to pop in your mouth. The ingredients are subtle but still result in a flavorful dumpling that is enjoyable to eat. It's just a pleasant, well-rounded frozen option and seems somewhat similar to Trader Joe's best dumpling, the Pork Gyoza Potstickers (which I also like). It can pair nicely with grilled or steamed broccoli, rice, or even a pickled salad.
1. Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
The Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings come with 36 pieces and six packets of dipping sauce. These come in individually wrapped trays with six dumplings each, making them easy to heat for dinner. I really loved this aspect as it makes cooking dinner particularly easy and mess-free. Not only that, but I feel it helps ensure freshness; you could remove the enormous box and store the trays in your fridge without worrying about freezer burn. I also like that there is a sauce packet for each tray, so there's an appropriate but not overpowering amount. I followed the microwave instructions, but there are steaming guidelines if you prefer to go that route. Bibigo really thought of everything here, but the flavor backs it up the most.
The wrapper is thin, and the chicken pieces are small. The meat blends into the vegetables, so you don't get any funky woody chicken or anything that might scare someone off from poultry. The dumplings are juicy, with a fair amount of liquid that I enjoyed. The cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and onion are small, so nothing stands out or overwhelms the dish, but each still contributes to the product as a whole. The sauce is easy to drizzle over, so it pools into the tray's grooves. I was quite pleased with every aspect of these dumplings, and they'd be the first I'd repurchase. I think they're approachable and versatile for various veggies, starches, and even added proteins. The flavors and textures are balanced, so nothing stands out negatively. They're an easy first-place pick that could be a great takeout alternative from Costco.
Methodology
Though Costco has a lot of Asian food items, the dumplings were somewhat limited. I bought everything at one Costco store and cooked them up to find the most flavorful option. I cooked each according to the package instructions and tried them all one after another. When eating them, I consumed them plain and then with any included sauce, as I assume many consumers would incorporate their own flavoring or add-ins.
As for how I determined the ranking, I wanted them to deliver their advertised flavors. It was important that I could taste the various add-ins and that the texture was pleasant — such as succulent, not chewy meat or soup dumplings with actual liquid inside. Lower-ranking products had structural or flavor issues or required me to be strategic about what I paired them with so they didn't overwhelm or underwhelm particular ingredients. Convenience and versatility were also factored in; therefore, I offer suggestions on what I think would pair nicely with them or other ways I plan to use the enormous bags, where contextually relevant.