9 Frozen Asian Foods At Costco That Might Just Taste Better Than Takeout

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If you're like many Americans, then you probably have takeout menus on your fridge or stacked in a drawer along with the number to your favorite takeout place saved in your contacts. You might even be on a first-name basis with the owner who knows when your kids are home or away, just based on how many dumplings you order. Despite that, a part of you might be wondering as you walk the freezer section if some of the Asian foods at Costco taste better than takeout. I assure you, they do.

While it certainly doesn't hold true for every takeout restaurant in the country, coming to this conclusion was a matter of personal experience and customer consensus, mainly concerning tastes, textures, and overall satisfaction. No one wants a soggy egg roll or a chewy noodle, and this list avoids all of it, including mediocre potstickers, as it presents cuisine from Asian nations like China, Korea, and Japan. You'll see that some of these items are not only restaurant-quality, but some even taste as good as home cooking.