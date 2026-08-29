9 Frozen Asian Foods At Costco That Might Just Taste Better Than Takeout
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If you're like many Americans, then you probably have takeout menus on your fridge or stacked in a drawer along with the number to your favorite takeout place saved in your contacts. You might even be on a first-name basis with the owner who knows when your kids are home or away, just based on how many dumplings you order. Despite that, a part of you might be wondering as you walk the freezer section if some of the Asian foods at Costco taste better than takeout. I assure you, they do.
While it certainly doesn't hold true for every takeout restaurant in the country, coming to this conclusion was a matter of personal experience and customer consensus, mainly concerning tastes, textures, and overall satisfaction. No one wants a soggy egg roll or a chewy noodle, and this list avoids all of it, including mediocre potstickers, as it presents cuisine from Asian nations like China, Korea, and Japan. You'll see that some of these items are not only restaurant-quality, but some even taste as good as home cooking.
Ajinomoto Yakisoba
Our list of must-try Japanese street foods includes sweet and savory bites like the fish-shaped dessert taiyaki and octopus-based fried balls known as takoyaki. Though it may be hard to come by some of the best versions of authentic Japanese cuisine around the United States, thanks to Ajinomoto, Costco members can get their fork or chopsticks on a noodle dish rivaling most takeout with its Vegetable Yakisoba.
Ajinomoto is known for supplying restaurants and retailers alike, and the quality stands out. Save for the mushrooms that don't translate well out of the deep freeze, the mix of stir-fried vegetables is indistinguishable from fresh cuts. Though you can microwave this dish, I prefer to follow the stovetop instructions to lean into the yaki (grilled) of the yakisoba. As for the flavor, the umami-aged soy sauce is true to the advertising, as each bite of the noodles has a rich depth. I'm not alone in admiring the taste — social media consensus finds kids devour the bowls seemingly faster than their parents can purchase them, and a Costco employee described the product on Reddit as akin to restaurant chow mein.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
Protein options on Asian takeout menus typically include beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp. A simple piece count makes shrimps easy to portion, whether serving starters or entrees. Unfortunately, ordering something battered and fried can prove disappointing by the time you, or your delivery driver, brave the evening rush hour traffic. Not only does preparing the Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp at home save such aggravation, but many also find that the batter surpasses that of their local restaurants.
Customers rarely buy these shrimp once, as samplers on social media speak to their intent to go back for more. Whether making a batch for themselves or entertaining guests, the consensus is that they crisp up well and don't overdo it with the batter. The quality of these frozen shrimp – some fans suspect that many restaurants also might be using them — has even led some to incorporate them into other meals. Beyond simply adding them to noodles and vegetables, inspired creations include making shrimp tacos with cabbage and a dressing or incorporating them into sushi rolls.
Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken
Not every offering from Asian restaurants has Asian-based origin, but due to the popularity with American eaters, they eventually became ubiquitous in the world of Asian takeout. Like some other dishes, the real origin of orange chicken isn't from China. Though inspired by the cuisine of the Hunan province, it was created by Panda Express chef Andy Kao. These days, you can stock up your freezer with Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken to have a dining experience that outdoes takeout.
Among the most talked about qualities of the chicken is how well it crisps up compared to similar frozen chicken products. It helps that there is a certain amount of uniformity to the size of the pieces, allowing for even cooking. Some Costco reviews consider Crazy Cuizine the best orange chicken on the market, adding that samples are all it would take to clear the shelf. Even those who find the sauce a tad sweet have no problem purchasing this option. However, they suggest altering the sauce slightly before tossing the crisp chunks in it and serving them on a bed of rice, marking another point over takeout.
Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls
Often an add-on to an entree, spring rolls can be hit or miss when ordering takeout. I find common issues can include a lack of crunch or an interior that leaves you wondering if the chef forgot to add the filling. Neither is the case with the Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls available at Costco.
Sold in packs of 50 — meaning you can easily avoid disputes over who gets the last one at the dinner table — these spring rolls are loaded with bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, edamame, and jícama, along with leeks, onions, and sweet potatoes. Countless reviews suggest the pastry wrapper needs no special treatment to crisp up, though some still like to spritz on a bit of oil.
While many customers are satisfied with the flavor and filling more than they are with takeout versions, the downside comes in the easily corrected sauce limitation. Each package comes with only six 1-ounce packets of soy ginger sauce, which works out to less than a teaspoon of sauce per spring roll. If that sounds like an unsatisfying proposition, the flavor profile of the vegetable spring rolls allows for a wide variety of possible sauce pairings you can find in the store.
Ajinomoto Gyoza
As with the yakisoba, Costco brings one of the three types of Japanese gyoza to your freezer with Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza. Unlike boiled or deep-fried versions, these pork and chicken-filled parcels are pan-fried. These Costco-exclusive dumplings, which also feature onions and garlic chives, are prepared hane-style. This method requires adding water to a pan and covering it for the first half of the cooking process. Once uncovered, the dissipated water gives way for the flaky edges to form on the bottom of each dumpling.
A former restaurant worker confirms on Reddit that some ramen restaurants use these exact gyoza dumplings to serve the customers. Not only do reviews mark them as better than alternatives, but you also get the convenience of having them on demand to prepare however you like them. Also, by skipping takeout, you avoid the typically cramped carryout containers. Cooking them in your own kitchen also allows you to make hanetsuki gyoza, a method where they all stick together to create a wheel of dumplings, satisfying the eye as well as the stomach.
Kirkland Signature Panko Shrimp
Tempura isn't the only way to apply a crispy exterior to your shrimp in Japanese cuisine. There's also panko breading. As it happens, Costco carries both in its private-label brand, offering a 2.5-pound case of Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp. While there is plenty of debate about which version of the shrimp is better, including disputes over amounts of breading, there is ample agreement that both panko and tempura shrimp taste better than takeout.
For the panko shrimp, the preparation is key. Whether tossed in a conventional oven or an air fryer, the absence of additional oil allows for the flavor of the shrimp and breading to truly stand out. This includes some spices in the breading, such as garlic, onion, and paprika. Ready in about 15 minutes, each box contains anywhere from 40 to 50 breaded shrimp to enjoy as-is or even as part of a po' boy. So, if you decide to go back for more of the crunchy crustaceans after a first batch, you won't be waiting long.
Bibigo Steamed Dumplings
Colorful kimbap, hearty bulgogi, and crispy pajeon are all counted among Korean dishes everyone should try at least once. I add that you would be remiss without heading to Costco to pick up a package of Bibigo Steamed Dumplings. With its parent company CJ CheilJedang dating back to the '50s, Bibigo touts a focus on balance. This ideal stands out in these steamed bundles that feature chicken and vegetables.
Texture is one element of Bibigo's product that rises above takeout dumplings. Rather than tough, chewy, or dry, as the dough can sometimes be, these are soft and light. As for what's inside, the package is apt in describing these dumplings as juicy. If you've just pulled them out of the microwave or steamer, you may want to poke a hole before taking a bite to vent some heat out, because that first bite is like ripe fruit. The flavor profile is balanced with a savory blend of chicken, cabbage, mushrooms, and onions. Plus, I'm hardly alone in finding them delicious.
Baguio Pork Lumpia
When talking about cultural food traditions, there is perhaps no better marker of a food surpassing takeout than raving reviews describing how each bite is reminiscent of home. At Costco, the Baguio Pork Lumpia is one of the products that satisfies taste bud nostalgia. The history behind these Filipino egg rolls describes a blend of Chinese influence with family and community gatherings throughout the Philippines. Now, instead of someone toiling away in the kitchen, everyone can enjoy these finger foods with a simple deep fry.
The package may promote cooking options using an air fryer or a deep fryer, but the latter is said to be key to nailing the customary crunch associated with lumpia. Along with the exterior, the filling doesn't disappoint with how much pork is packed in. So, if you're looking to save your mom, tita, or yourself the trouble of setting out snacks for a get-together, consensus is that fans of Filipino cuisine will thank you.
Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons
A testament to Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons surpassing takeout is primarily evident in the creativity consumers have employed conceiving new ways to enjoy them. Sure, they can be enjoyed as-is — especially given their poppable size — but these low-calorie bites (only 130 per serving) are a welcome addition to the category of pre-made foods. They can be easily incorporated into ramen, canned soups, or stir-fries. Of course, that's for those who don't want to snack on them just the way they are.
Those genetically predisposed to taste cilantro as a soapy spoiler to a meal need not fret. Some suggest that the presence of the herb is obvious, but it doesn't dominate. However, it also may be possible to overcome your hatred of cilantro. Either way, you'll still marvel at the wrapper serving as a vehicle rather than a spotlight stealer for the flavor-packed filling. All told, a simple preparation stands out as better than takeout thanks to the combination of textures and flavors, even before customizing the bites with preferred seasoning or sauces.
Methodology
In an effort to identify frozen Asian foods available at Costco that are considered better than takeout, I started with a list of the warehouse's current products. From there, consensus was found in customer reviews on Reddit, Facebook, and Costco's website, and I also factored in my own experience having tried a number of the items featured in this article. While I considered general praise, I primarily focused on specific comments describing textures, consistency, and flavor, including whether consumers wanted to share the food with friends and family.