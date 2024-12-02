14 Absolute Best Street Foods You'd Find In Japan

Sampling Japan's street food is a fantastic way to explore the island nation's culinary scene. It also allows you to experience some of the most popular Japanese dishes without breaking the budget. I moved to Japan when I was seven, so many of these street foods played starring roles in my youth. My childhood was full of festivals at which the cultural origins are fuzzy, but I clearly remember the foods we sampled. I also have fond memories of spending weekends at our neighborhood park, where we ordered steaming plates of noodles and grilled delicacies on a stick. This upbringing has inspired my education in international studies and continued work in understanding culture and history through the lens of food.

Japan's street food culture dates back centuries. Yatai (simple, wooden street food carts) have served food on Japanese streets since the 1600s. However, these carts drew inspiration from a period even earlier than that: food stalls outside of Buddhist temples as early as the 5th century. Today, yatai are incredibly common across the country, and sell soups, noodles, and grilled foods on sticks, among other local delicacies. You might notice that many street foods include the "yaki" in the name. This word usually means to be grilled or fried, which are common ways to cook food on the streets.

You can explore cities like Tokyo and Osaka which are renowned for streets dedicated to street food. Or, check out food carts at parks, local markets, and festivals. You'll see why Japan's street food culture continues to grow and excite foodies. Foods can be found in their most traditional forms, while modern, creative spins on beloved classics reflect contemporary culinary trends.

