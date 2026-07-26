11 Best Asian Foods You'll Find At Costco, According To Shoppers

The SoKusa Shrimp Chips with Garlic and Butter are among the most highly reviewed options on this entire list and are easily one of the best Asian-inspired snacks from Costco. SoKusa offers various Korean-inspired foods, and at the time of writing, there are more than 1,500 five-star reviews specifically about the shrimp chips. When you purchase them from Costco, you'll get two 1-pound bags, which is actually a lot by weight given how airy these are. Customers say it's a scrumptious and very light snack that doesn't have the weightiness of a potato or tortilla chip. People praise the taste, which beautifully balances shrimp, butter, and salt, but there's a hint of sweetness, too.

"For Vietnamese people, if anyone [likes] 'banh phong tom', this is the closest one or I might say the one that you definitely have to buy," said one review. It's so tasty that people have been known to down a good portion of the bag in one sitting. The snack is easy to keep eating because of its flavorful umami taste and compelling airiness. "As a [Korean American], I've had my fair share of shrimp chips. These ones are such a great price for how much you get," one Redditor shared. Yes, you can purchase something similar at an Asian market, but this Costco offering is great if you don't have one nearby.