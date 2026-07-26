11 Best Asian Foods You'll Find At Costco, According To Shoppers
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Sometimes you seek comfort food, and perhaps that comes in the form of Asian-inspired cuisine. There are so many rich, diverse cultures throughout Asia, as well as an array of drool-worthy foods and condiments to explore. While it might not be feasible to book a trip abroad any day of the week, you might be able to swing a trip to Costco to sample Asian-inspired appetizers, ingredients, condiments, and more.
We turned to reviews from Costco's website and opinions from other online platforms to determine what some of the top Asian-inspired picks at the warehouse are. We found a variety of items that shoppers highly recommend, so perhaps you'll find a few items to include in your meals — or you very well might already be familiar with these. Either way, these are the best Asian foods you can get at Costco, according to actual shoppers.
SoKusa Shrimp Chips with Garlic and Butter
The SoKusa Shrimp Chips with Garlic and Butter are among the most highly reviewed options on this entire list and are easily one of the best Asian-inspired snacks from Costco. SoKusa offers various Korean-inspired foods, and at the time of writing, there are more than 1,500 five-star reviews specifically about the shrimp chips. When you purchase them from Costco, you'll get two 1-pound bags, which is actually a lot by weight given how airy these are. Customers say it's a scrumptious and very light snack that doesn't have the weightiness of a potato or tortilla chip. People praise the taste, which beautifully balances shrimp, butter, and salt, but there's a hint of sweetness, too.
"For Vietnamese people, if anyone [likes] 'banh phong tom', this is the closest one or I might say the one that you definitely have to buy," said one review. It's so tasty that people have been known to down a good portion of the bag in one sitting. The snack is easy to keep eating because of its flavorful umami taste and compelling airiness. "As a [Korean American], I've had my fair share of shrimp chips. These ones are such a great price for how much you get," one Redditor shared. Yes, you can purchase something similar at an Asian market, but this Costco offering is great if you don't have one nearby.
Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Marinade & Cooking Sauce
Mr. Yoshida's, established in 1983 by Junki Yoshida, a Japanese American, has a couple of items in its lineup. However, if you're seeking a condiment at Costco to jazz up your dishes, Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Marinade & Cooking Sauce has plenty of glowing reviews. Its blend of soy sauce, mirin, garlic, spices, and other ingredients gives it a complex taste perfect for all your proteins and veggies. People love buying it online but repeatedly ask for it at their nearest Costco. "I'm begging for my Costco to bring it back!" said one Redditor. If you find it in the warehouse, make sure to grab some.
The Mr. Yoshida's brand was recently bought back by Yoshida from Heinz, so you may start to see it on the shelves more. You'll get 86 ounces of product at Costco, which is more than 5 pounds of sauce, to use for your cooking. The bottle even says you can use it for baking, grilling, and sauteing. Multiple people report that it's their favorite sauce and highlight its versatility. Shoppers say they use it for anything from tri-tip steak and chicken breast to fish. One person even shared a photo of them using it with veggie skewers, while a reviewer on Reddit said it's really good drizzled over a baked potato with butter on it.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
Bachan's is yet another Japanese-inspired sauce, named after the founder's grandma, or bachan. The recipe has been part of the family for generations, and now you can get a taste at Costco, which offers 34-ounce squeeze bottles of Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce. Although the brand has a lot of products (which our taster tried and ranked), its original sauce is among the best. It combines delightfully complex flavors. There is some umami from the non-GMO soy sauce, a touch of sweetness from sugar, tang from the rice vinegar, and dynamic notes from mirin and other seasonings. "This is one of the best BBQ sauces I have ever tried," one Costco shopper wrote on the product page.
Other reviewers say it has become a staple in their households, while one Reddit commenter said they've only ever heard good things about it (that comment had nearly 200 upvotes at the time of writing). Slather it on a burger, use it as a marinade for meat and veggies, or simply dip your fries in it. One person likes to mix it with Kewpie mayonnaise and use it on deli sandwiches. "It's a must buy for me now. I use it as a base for stir fry sauces all the time," one person said on Reddit.
Kam Yen Jan Chinese-Style Sausage
Kam Yen Jan is an iconic company with over 100 years of experience selling Chinese-style sausage. The Chinese-Style Sausage is made with pork squeezed into beef collagen casing and flavored with soy sauce. You can get two 1.5-pound packs to use in all sorts of dishes. Some Costco reviewers say they tried it as a sample in the warehouse after they were initially drawn to the incredible aroma and ended up liking them. They said they like to slice the links into smaller pieces and fry them in a pan until they're slightly crisp on the outside.
Others prefer steaming them, which is ideal if you want a lighter cooking method. Pop them in the rice cooker along with your rice for a convenient side dish. People like to eat them with just about anything: salads, noodles, sticky white rice, and more. "These sausages are authentic; just like I had when I lived in Taiwan many years ago," one Costco reviewer said. People have said they're not available at all warehouses, so they're worth snagging if you see them in stock. If you're not sure you can use 3 pounds of Chinese-style sausage in a timely manner, customers say they store well in the freezer.
Nongshim Shin Black Premium Noodle Soup Cups Spicy
The Spicy Shin Black Premium Noodle Soup Cups by Nongshim are pure bliss. It's like a level up from familiar staples (ahem, Top Ramen). The product is made in the U.S.A. but has Korean roots. The broth is so rich and flavorful, with a lingering spice that builds as you eat it. After eating half of it, you might need a tissue to help with your now-cleared sinuses. This Costco version comes with eight cups that you can stack in your pantry for when you want a quick meal.
Plenty of people say it's their favorite ramen, and honestly, once you try it, it's hard to go back to other options. "These are the best ramen noodles I've ever bought from Costco (and I've tried a few different brands)," said one Costco customer in a review on the product page. Others say it's spicy, with a unique umami taste enhanced by the bone broth's flavor. It's clear that patrons think this is one of the superior instant ramen products available. Others said it's the "gold standard of instant ramen." Can you handle the heat? If so, be sure to pick up a pack.
Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl
We're on a roll here with Nongshim, but it's not our fault that the brand keeps creating Costco favorites. There's a reason it won the No. 2 option in this ranking of instant ramen brands. A case of Tonkotsu Ramen at Costco comes with six noodle bowls, pork broth seasoning mix, and a spicy sauce packet to ramp things up. The broth is particularly compelling for customers; they say it's rich and dynamic with a noticeable garlicky taste, but the heat adds dimension. The item has loads of happy customers who praise its flavor, versatility, and convenience.
How authentic can a pre-made cup of ramen be? "I have eaten [tonkotsu] Ramen in many restaurants in Japan and the US. For an instant ramen, it has a nearly identical taste and texture to that in shops," one reviewer shared on Costco's website. It only takes four minutes to heat in the microwave, so it's perfect when you want something quick yet flavorful. People like to eat it with soft-boiled eggs, pork belly, or nori. Multiple shoppers mention it's excellent for something that can be made in the microwave. "Probably the best microwave ramen I'd had in my entire life. Nongshim did a great job," said one Redditor. The verdict is clear: Costco members really enjoy this product.
Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks
Pocky comes from the Glico brand, which touts itself as an "authentic Japanese company" on its website. The product that Costco sells, however, comes from Indonesia. Pocky is a pure delight to eat and comes in a range of flavors, many of which our taster tried and ranked. However, the warehouse sells a more limited inventory. The Chocolate Pocky Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks are the original flavor and are sold at Costco in a 10-count case.
The thin stick makes it easy to nibble on or break into smaller pieces. They're crisp, and the chocolate adds a creamy, cocoa-forward taste to each bite. Costco reviews say they're the perfect size, which makes them ideal for sharing. Reviewers consider them a lighter snack; the biscuit base is thin and the chocolate is even thinner, so they never feel too overwhelming or rich. However, many reviews say their Pocky arrived melted when they purchased the Pocky online from Costco; eliminate this issue by buying it in person. You can find the strawberry cream-covered flavor at the big box retailer if you want something with fruity notes.
Verka Paneer Indian Cottage Cheese
The Costco website lists this product as Verka Paneer Indian Cottage Cheese, but don't think of it as the typical liquidy, lumpy cottage cheese you might find in stores. Instead, the paneer is smoother and firmer, like a block of cheese. This item has plenty of fans who allegedly buy it frequently. People like to cut it in half or into smaller portions before freezing it, which is a good idea because it comes in 2-pound packages. Simply store it until needed and then thaw it in the fridge. Folks love the convenience of getting paneer at Costco and praise it for its versatility.
Other reviews say that it works well to replace meat in curries. Several folks have also recommended placing the cheese in water for around 15 minutes to soften before using it. Try it in a palak paneer recipe for a simple, flavorful meal.
Phonomenal Foods Ripened Jackfruit Chips
Costco has so many chip options that you may never get around to trying all of them. The aisles are filled with tortilla and potato-based snacks. But we want to draw attention to something you might not have even seen before: Phonomenal Foods Ripened Jackfruit Chips. This item is a product of Vietnam and comes in a resealable bag containing 13 ounces of dried fruit chips. There's no sugar or other ingredients added, so you can enjoy the unadulterated fruit flavor, which customers seem to really appreciate.
Customers enjoy that it tastes like the fruit but isn't very sweet, as you might expect other dried fruits would be. Plenty of people express how much they love these, noting that they have a crunchy and light texture. The crunch factor makes it an enticing snack, but the authentic jackfruit taste makes it even better; some say it tastes a bit like mango. Folks are such big fans and say it's difficult to stop eating them or share that they always keep them stocked at home. "I am obsessed with these. Just finished my second bag and going into my third," one person commented on an Instagram post by Phonomenal Foods.
Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls
The Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls are certainly one of Costco's underrated snacks worth adding to your cart. They're made in Thailand and are truly delicious and unique, with a light, airy, but still satisfyingly crunchy texture. The coconut flavor gives them a tropical kick, and the black sesame seeds and salt offers a nutty, complex, and well-rounded taste. "You have to stop yourself before the whole bag is gone," said one person on Facebook. Of course they're scrumptious on their own, but folks recommend mixing them with ice cream or even adding a couple of chocolate chips to the center for a chocolate-coconut combination.
The product is USDA organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with certain dietary restrictions. There are 11 ounces in each bag, but it's still quite a lot since they're light. "Oh my gosh, these are absolutely delicious. The crunch, the flavor...easiest 10/10 I've given to a snack bag," a Redditor said, sharing a photo of the rolls. Plenty of others responded, expressing their love for the product. Some say they've been loyal fans for years or that they always buy multiple bags at a time.
Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls with Soy Ginger Sauce
Not all Costco spring rolls are worth buying, according to shoppers, but the Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls with Soy Ginger Sauce most certainly are. You'll get 50 pieces per box, which makes it perfect to purchase if you're expecting guests or simply want something flavorful and convenient for dinner or as an appetizer. The item is a product of Vietnam and has veggies like jicama, edamame, cabbage, bamboo shoots, and leek, making it a veggie-forward option. The soy-ginger sauce brings a lot of dimension thanks to ingredients like lime, ginger, and star anise.
Customers say Star Asia is the way to go and particularly love cooking the rolls in the air fryer for a crisp exterior. "The [Star Asia] one feels freshly made and very tasty, it's better than the rolls of many restaurants," one Redditor said. This vegan product is so flavorful you'll likely gobble up the 3 pounds of product faster than you thought possible. People seem to have mixed opinions on the sauce — some say there need to be more packets in the box, while others don't like it. Either way, the praise for the spring rolls themselves is very high.
Methodology
To figure out what to include here, we first identified items rooted in or inspired by Asian cuisines or items that were products of or imported from an Asian country. After that, we combed through reviews on Costco's website and elsewhere to find items with the most positive sentiments; the feedback had to be overwhelmingly positive.
We tried to include an array of options from various countries in Asia to represent different areas. However, these options were somewhat limited. For example, there weren't a lot of options with South Asian ties. Costco, while large, has a fixed inventory of Asian-inspired foods. Other options, such as Filipino-inspired lumpia, received too many mixed reviews and were therefore not included. Products with limited regional availability were also excluded. This is not an exhaustive list of options, but these are the ones that had a lot of happy Costco customers.