14 Must-Buy Fall Items At Costco Under $10

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While fall can usher in displays of seasonal decorations and pumpkin pies in Costco's aisles, there are plenty of other products worth considering during your routine shopping trips. From apple cider donuts to festive sweets, Costco warehouses are stacked with finds that can bring the taste of autumn into your home without breaking the bank. The colder season is perfect to embrace comfort, and Costco is primed to satisfy cravings for classic favorites and new discoveries.

We browsed online reviews from shoppers and combed social media commentary to come up with some of the top products you'll want to consider during your next grocery outing. Whether you're looking for a treat to sweeten the breakfast table or ingredients to make weeknight recipes faster (and easier) to serve, these Costco items may have you reconsidering your weekly shopping list. As an added bonus, each is priced at under $10.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.