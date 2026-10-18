14 Must-Buy Fall Items At Costco Under $10
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While fall can usher in displays of seasonal decorations and pumpkin pies in Costco's aisles, there are plenty of other products worth considering during your routine shopping trips. From apple cider donuts to festive sweets, Costco warehouses are stacked with finds that can bring the taste of autumn into your home without breaking the bank. The colder season is perfect to embrace comfort, and Costco is primed to satisfy cravings for classic favorites and new discoveries.
We browsed online reviews from shoppers and combed social media commentary to come up with some of the top products you'll want to consider during your next grocery outing. Whether you're looking for a treat to sweeten the breakfast table or ingredients to make weeknight recipes faster (and easier) to serve, these Costco items may have you reconsidering your weekly shopping list. As an added bonus, each is priced at under $10.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Olivia's Halloween Cake Pops
Olivia's Halloween Cake Pops help take the work out of making cake pops from scratch, and customers appreciate the cute seasonal designs. Made with natural flavors and colors, this nut-free assortment is ideal for office parties and school treats. "These are great!" wrote a fan on Instagram. The mummy and green-eyed monster shapes, moist cake centers, and snappy coating have fans on TikTok "obsessed."
Purchase a 12-count package of Olivia's Cake Pops at Costco for around $10.
Buttermilk Biscuits
When you want fluffy Southern biscuits without having to bake them from scratch, Costco's Buttermilk Biscuits are the answer. "These are so tasty!" wrote a shopper on Instagram, with others suggesting using them for homemade breakfast sandwiches. "They are quite large, and very fluffy straight out of the microwave," added one Redditor. "I ate them with butter, but these would definitely be great with some gravy." Costco members are thrilled with the buttery taste and crumbly texture, especially when heated up.
Buy Buttermilk Biscuits at Costco for around $7.
Pep & Zip's Organic Baking Spice Set
Autumn days can bring an uptick in home culinary endeavors. Pep & Zip's Organic Baking Spice Set contains spices that can instantly elevate holiday baking. The five-piece set features USDA organic certified spices and seasonings including cinnamon sugar, pumpkin spice, ground cloves, ginger, and nutmeg. This is the second year the set has been available at Costco. Packages are sold while supplies last, and customers are picking them to make treats such as pumpkin spice cookies.
Grab this Pep & Zip's Organic Baking Spice Set at Costco for around $9.
Smash Foods Cherry Pomegranate Superfood Fruit Spread
Smash Foods Cherry Pomegranate Superfood Fruit Spread isn't your average jam. Smash Foods combines real dark sweet cherries, pomegranate juice and lemon juice from concentrate, dates, chia seeds, rowanberry extract, and fruit pectin to create this spread. Whether spread over Sunday morning pancakes or cinnamon toast, it makes an easy addition to a brunch spread. "Would totally smash," quipped one Instagram user. Some shoppers also mix the spread with Greek yogurt for a tasty snack.
Purchase Smash Foods Cherry Pomegranate Superfood Fruit Spread at Costco for around $9.
Pillsbury Halloween Shape Sugar Cookie Dough
For a sweet seasonal treat, ready-to-bake sugar cookies come pre-cut and ready for the oven. The iconic Halloween cookies can be made into ice cream sandwiches or decorated with frosting and sprinkles for an extra festive touch. The dough is also safe to eat raw, according to the product's labeling. Not only do Costco customers love the taste of the cookies, but they also appreciate the cute Halloween designs. "These are going to disappear fast," warned one Instagram user.
Secure Pillsbury Halloween Shape Sugar Cookie Dough at Costco for around $8.
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites made it onto our list of best breakfast pastries sold at Costco. These 12-count packages of all-butter pastry are perfect for weekend brunches. Each pastry is packed with caramel apple filling and topped with crystal sugar. When heated up and served with ice cream, these delightful morsels can double as dessert. "I've bought them three times. For the price well worth the value and very yummy," wrote one shopper on Facebook. "You will not be disappointed," added another.
Acquire Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites at Costco for around $9.
Noosa Yogurt Fall Variety Pack
Noosa brings fall into the dairy aisle with its Whole Milk Yogurt variety pack. This fall item from Costco offers 12 individual containers in three flavors: apple pie, vanilla bean, and salted caramel. Gluten-free and made without artificial sweeteners, Noosa's limited-time fall variety pack is one work picking up when you spot it, as customers are raving about how delicious the creamy yogurts taste. "New fall treat hyperfixation," wrote a fan on Instagram.
Nab Noosa Yoghurt Fall Variety at Costco for around $7.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffin is a sweet returning breakfast favorite that tests shoppers' resolve. Costco customers are known to freeze extras or warm and serve pieces with whipped cream for a dessert-like experience. "They're soft, moist, and taste like something straight out of a bakery case," wrote a shopper on Instagram. Loaded with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a crumbly streusel, these seasonal finds get members excited whenever they return to shelves.
Buy Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins at Costco for around $8.
Libby's Canned Pumpkin
Libby's Canned Pumpkin is one of our top-ranked brands of canned pumpkin, and it is no wonder shoppers are excited to see it at Costco. Stock can run low, so consider picking some up when spotted. Libby's pure pumpkin contains no added sugar or preservatives, and the pumpkin is picked at peak ripeness for maximum flavor and color. "I've tried pumpkin pie from all over and nothing beats it," wrote one fan on Instagram.
Purchase Libby's Canned Pumpkin at Costco for around $7.
Granny Smith Apples
Tart and firm, Granny Smith apples are a favorite choice to make apple pie, and shoppers are pleased to spot them in Costco's aisles. Bags of the fruit are available in different sizes — both three- and four-pound options have been spotted — and store well in the fridge, so you'll have apples on hand when baking inspiration strikes. Whether you have apple pie or tarts on the menu, these bulk buys can lend to all kinds of autumnal recipes.
Acquire Organic Granny Smith Apples at Costco for around $6.
King's Hawaiian Cinnamon Bites
King's Hawaiian rolls can make French toast better, but these bite-sized pieces take the soft bread in a cinnamon-sugar direction. "They taste amazing. Especially if you warm them up for a few seconds," wrote one shopper on Instagram. Some customers imagine using the pieces for a French toast bake, while others dip the pieces into cream cheese frosting. Proceed with caution, however. Another Costco member warned elsewhere on Instagram: "These lasted one day in our house!"
Secure King's Hawaiian Cinnamon Soft Swirl Bites at Costco for around $9.
Mooala Organic Banana Milk
While you can always make banana milk at home, Mooala's Organic Banana Milk has been spotted on Costco shelves. This versatile ingredient can add flavor to smoothies, homemade waffles, and pancakes. Made with organic bananas, sunflower seeds, and cinnamon, Mooala's banana milk is also a convenient way to sweeten coffee or add extra flavor to cereal. "I like to use this milk for my overnight oats," wrote a fan on Facebook.
Grab Mooala Organic Banana Milk two-pack at Costco for around $9.
CT Bakery Apple Cider Cake Donuts
Store-bought apple cider donuts help bring the flavors of fall home, and CT Bakery's Apple Cider Cake Donuts are delighting Costco shoppers. Each donut is coated in cinnamon sugar, and folks are warming them up in the air fryer and dipping them in cider. Served with a pumpkin spice latte, these soft, cake-style donuts can make even a hurried midweek morning feel a little sweeter.
Buy CT Bakery's Apple Cider Cake Donuts at Costco for around $7.
Bolder Foods Loaded Baked Potato Soup
While making loaded baked potato soup from scratch can take the better part of an hour, Bolder Foods' Loaded Baked Potato Soup can be heated up in a few minutes. Made with real bacon and cheddar cheese, the gluten-free recipe can help you put together a quick meal together that can be customized with add-ins like extra cheese and veggies, as well as toppings like croutons and chopped herbs. Serve it with crusty French bread for a quick and filling meal.
Purchase Bolder Foods' Loaded Baked Potato Soup at Costco for around $8.