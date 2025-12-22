Ree Drummond's Favorite Apple Variety For Pie Is An Undeniable Classic

Ree Drummond has built a career on simple, crowd-pleasing, home-grown recipes. And it doesn't get any more classic than apple pie. So it's not surprising that the Pioneer Woman's go-to apple for pie isn't a trendy new hybrid or specialty orchard find. Instead, she reaches for the ever-reliable Granny Smith.

Pastry chefs traditionally use Granny Smiths in apple pie recipes because they're tart, sturdy, and pair perfectly with buttery pastry and sweet fall spices. Anyone who's ever made a pie that turned to mush or came out overly sweet will tell you: Granny Smith is the only choice for flavor, texture, and consistent results. And Drummond isn't alone in her loyalty to the tart green apple. Bakers like Ina Garten and Claire Saffitz also reach for Granny Smiths in their deep-dish apple pie recipes.

Unlike some other common apple varieties, Granny Smith apples hold their shape under high heat, so when you cut a slice of your pie, it won't sink. But the real hero is the bright acidity that balances the sugar and spices. Whether you add cinnamon, cardamom, brown butter, cranberries, maple syrup, or even caramel, Granny Smiths keep the pie from becoming cloying. This adaptability is what makes them the favorite of professionals and novice bakers alike.