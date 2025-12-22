Ree Drummond's Favorite Apple Variety For Pie Is An Undeniable Classic
Ree Drummond has built a career on simple, crowd-pleasing, home-grown recipes. And it doesn't get any more classic than apple pie. So it's not surprising that the Pioneer Woman's go-to apple for pie isn't a trendy new hybrid or specialty orchard find. Instead, she reaches for the ever-reliable Granny Smith.
Pastry chefs traditionally use Granny Smiths in apple pie recipes because they're tart, sturdy, and pair perfectly with buttery pastry and sweet fall spices. Anyone who's ever made a pie that turned to mush or came out overly sweet will tell you: Granny Smith is the only choice for flavor, texture, and consistent results. And Drummond isn't alone in her loyalty to the tart green apple. Bakers like Ina Garten and Claire Saffitz also reach for Granny Smiths in their deep-dish apple pie recipes.
Unlike some other common apple varieties, Granny Smith apples hold their shape under high heat, so when you cut a slice of your pie, it won't sink. But the real hero is the bright acidity that balances the sugar and spices. Whether you add cinnamon, cardamom, brown butter, cranberries, maple syrup, or even caramel, Granny Smiths keep the pie from becoming cloying. This adaptability is what makes them the favorite of professionals and novice bakers alike.
Why bakers keep returning to Granny Smith
If you've ever seen a tall slice of apple pie with a mountain of perfect layers, it almost certainly contains Granny Smiths. You simply can't beat the bite or the consistent results, no matter the recipe. In contrast, varieties like Red Delicious or Gala can be very mealy, and they break down under high heat. This will make your apple pie filling more like applesauce than the structured layers bakers love.
That said, not every baker uses Granny Smiths alone. Those who want to balance tartness with a hint of natural sweetness often combine them with a second variety labeled "crisp" or "firm." The trick is to use a mix — half Granny Smith and half sweet apples, such as Honeycrisp. You can even skip the peeling step if you like. In fact, some bakers prefer to leave the skin on for pie because it adds color and even more depth of flavor. Just be sure to slice the apples evenly and thinly (Drummond recommends about 16 slices per apple) then pack them into the crust.
With this method, you won't be left with any gaps as the fruit releases moisture and shrinks. Top your slice with a couple of creative apple pie toppings, and you've got a perfect fall dessert. It's no wonder Ree Drummond keeps coming back to this classic — it delivers every time.