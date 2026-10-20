8 Retired Olive Garden Pastas That Deserve A Comeback

Olive Garden has been around for decades. The fan-favorite Italian-inspired chain's first location got its start all the way back in 1982, and since then, it's debuted its fair share of pasta dishes, trying to appeal to patrons with varied palates. And in that time, it's also removed a lot of its pastas from the menu to make room for new arrivals. As much as we love seeing new options on the menu, that doesn't mean we don't miss our old favorites that are no longer available at Olive Garden.

We're taking a walk down Olive Garden memory lane to revisit some of the chain's best now-defunct pastas. Whether you like rich, beefy dishes or veggie-focused varieties that taste light, but still satisfying, there's probably a pasta dish on this menu you wish you could go back and eat for the first time. Maybe you'll even remember one of your old favorites that you haven't eaten in ages. Of course, we can hope that these dishes all make a comeback, or we can always scour the internet for copycat recipes to help us recreate those flavors at home. But whether we'll ever get to enjoy them again in the warm glow of a busy Olive Garden remains to be seen.