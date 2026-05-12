The Discontinued Olive Garden Experiment That Turned Leftovers Into A Menu Item

There are many dishes which once graced the Olive Garden menu that fell by the wayside for one reason or another, but there is one which stands out. This year marks the ten year anniversary of Olive Garden's introduction of the Deep Dish Spaghetti Pie, an indulgent, leftovers-based assemblage of carbs, cheese, and meat still capable of inspiring fond nostalgia among the Italian-American restaurant chain's more gourmand customers.

According to Olive Garden executive chef Jim Nuetzi, the spaghetti pie is a traditional Italian method of using up the leftovers of several other meals (per BuzzFeedNews). Initially launched as part of Olive Garden's "Never Ending Family Table" tour, during which new menu items were made available at Olive Garden pop-ups, spaghetti pies were soon being served at the franchise's restaurant locations.

In addition to the eponymous pasta, the pie contained bacon and a dizzying seven different cheeses encased in a golden-brown pie crust, and came in two variants — meatballs and meat sauce, or chicken and Alfredo sauce. Unsurprisingly, a single serving of the meatball version clocked in at 1,590 calories and 104 grams of fat (per Fox News), but if we're being honest, we doubt many customers ordering something called a spaghetti pie were expecting a low-cal offering.