The Convenience Store Take-And-Bake Pizza That Outshines 3 Major Grocery Chains

Many grocery store brands offer cheaper dupes of big brands that are often as good as their competitors. But in the case of take-and-bake pizza, it's actually a convenience store that has a leg up on the competition. We tasted and ranked 6 store-bought take-and-bake pizzas according to flavor, chew, and how well the cheese melted and one of the highest ranking pizzas comes from 7-Eleven, beating out grocery giants like Wegmans, Target, and Aldi.

The Ultimate Pepperoni pizza at 7-Eleven looked promising when we picked it up from the refrigerated section as it was covered in two types of pepperoni: round slices and chopped pieces. However, looks can be deceiving, so we reserved judgment until after pulling the pizza out of the oven. Luckily, it tasted pretty amazing. Both types of pepperoni had distinct flavors, and each flavor was delicious, contributing more depth of flavor to the pizza as a whole. The sweet and savory taste of one type of pepperoni complemented the spicy savory notes of the other.

While some may think the cheese was overshadowed by the pepperoni, it offered just the right amount of melty goodness to balance and contrast with the tomato sauce underneath. The ratio of cheese to sauce was masterfully executed, and the crust, while a little thick for our liking, was the structurally sound foundation all that pepperoni needed. Plus, it wasn't as doughy and chewy as Target's pizza which came in right behind 7-Eleven in our ranking.