The Best Store-Bought Take-And-Bake Pizza Is A Cheese Lover's Dream Come True
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Nothing beats the convenience of coming home after a long day and knowing you've got a pre-made pizza in the freezer ready to pop in the oven. If you're the kind of person who prefers pizza with 70% sauce and 30% cheese, then this particular frozen pizza might not be for you. Although, if you're a cheese appreciator, you may want to check out the Whole Foods Market Kitchens Three Cheese Deli Pizza, which we arguably think is the best store-bought take-and-bake pizza on the market.
On a deep dive into trying and ranking six store-bought take-and-bake pizzas, we particularly loved the mountain of cheese on Whole Foods' frozen deli offering. The whole thing looked rather unassuming in its frozen state, but as it began baking in the oven, we could see that this pizza was hiding bubbly cheese, tasty-looking brown spots, and crispy crust edges. Not only did it look beautiful, but it also tasted absolutely delicious.
The flavors of this pizza were enough to make us believe we ordered it from a local pizzeria. Although it was on the thin side compared to some of the others — and piled with so much cheese that the sauce was nearly invisible — we thoroughly believe this pie is the whole package. Don't skip out on this one.
The jury is in on the Whole Foods' Three Cheese Deli Pizza
While we would argue that three cheese frozen pizza should easily become one of the 14 frozen foods you should always buy at Whole Foods, we're not the only ones singing its praises. One reviewer on Amazon page noted that the pizza has "good simple ingredients" and "tastes great," adding that "the crust is really delicious, like warm breadsticks without the grease." Other reviews on the site agree that the "size is great, taste and texture are fantastic," and that, overall, "it's a thick cheese pizza."
Another Amazon user concluded that, "As someone who has tried virtually all store-bought pizzas, this is, in my opinion, the best one." Users on Reddit jumped in to add that they're "convinced Whole Foods has the best pizza ever," highlighting that "the sauce is delicious, the pizza isn't too thin and it's not too thick, [and] the cheese is yummy." Some reviewers even note that it works as a great base pizza, pairing well with creative toppings.
The Whole Foods Market Kitchens Three Cheese Deli Pizza comes shrink-wrapped in the freezer section for around $10 to $11. It's fairly large at 16 inches, 38.5 ounces, and packed with shredded mozzarella, unsmoked provolone, and parmesan. Whole Foods recommends baking it on the center rack at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 16 minutes. Just don't forget to preheat the oven first, among 10 other mistakes everyone makes with frozen pizza.