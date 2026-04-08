The Best Store-Bought Take-And-Bake Pizza Is A Cheese Lover's Dream Come True

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Nothing beats the convenience of coming home after a long day and knowing you've got a pre-made pizza in the freezer ready to pop in the oven. If you're the kind of person who prefers pizza with 70% sauce and 30% cheese, then this particular frozen pizza might not be for you. Although, if you're a cheese appreciator, you may want to check out the Whole Foods Market Kitchens Three Cheese Deli Pizza, which we arguably think is the best store-bought take-and-bake pizza on the market.

On a deep dive into trying and ranking six store-bought take-and-bake pizzas, we particularly loved the mountain of cheese on Whole Foods' frozen deli offering. The whole thing looked rather unassuming in its frozen state, but as it began baking in the oven, we could see that this pizza was hiding bubbly cheese, tasty-looking brown spots, and crispy crust edges. Not only did it look beautiful, but it also tasted absolutely delicious.

The flavors of this pizza were enough to make us believe we ordered it from a local pizzeria. Although it was on the thin side compared to some of the others — and piled with so much cheese that the sauce was nearly invisible — we thoroughly believe this pie is the whole package. Don't skip out on this one.