10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Pizza

Sometimes, there simply isn't the time or energy for whipping up a dinner from scratch, and that's where frozen pizza can save the day. It's a quick and satisfying option that's much more affordable than takeout, and there's very little effort required to take it from frozen and boxed to hot, cheesy slices on your plate. Most store-bought frozen pizzas come with simple instructions. Generally, you'll preheat the oven, remove the pizza from its packaging, and pop it directly on the oven rack to bake. After 15 minutes or so, the cheese should be gloriously melty, and the crust crisp and golden. But, this isn't always the case.

If your frozen pizza has ever turned out a little lackluster, there are number of possible culprits, and figuring out what went wrong can be tricky. Perhaps the base has cooked unevenly, the edges haven't crisped up, or things are looking somewhat soggy post-slicing. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to ensure you don't fall victim to pizza disappointment. We've done the research and identified some all-too-common mistakes, plus what to do prevent them. So, if frozen pizza is a staple in your household, it's time to perfect your prep method, and make sure this comforting savory treat is a triumph every time.