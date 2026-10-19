12 Ordering Tips For A Better Cheesy Gordita Crunch At Taco Bell

If you're a fan of the Cheesy Gordita Crunch at Taco Bell, you already know it's one of the greatest fast food menu items the chain has ever dreamed up, but there are ways to make it taste even better. The outside layer of a Cheesy Gordita Crunch is a soft and pillowy flatbread, while the inside layer is a classic crunchy taco. The flatbread is secured to the taco with a layer of melty cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheeses, keeping your taco from falling apart and dumping ingredients in your lap.

Combining the two best shell types at Taco Bell is already genius, but the chain goes one step further by adding Spicy Ranch to the seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, and lettuce already inside a regular Crunchy Taco. Still, there are ways to upgrade Taco Bell's Cheesy Gordita Crunch to improve upon the original. Not only that, but some options are also cheaper.

There are some unwritten rules to know about ordering at Taco Bell, like not adding too many sauces to your order and ruining a good thing. However, there are several tried-and-true ways to improve a Cheesy Gordita Crunch that will have you wondering why you've only been ordering it the way it comes without doing a little experimentation. Use these ordering tips to create the Cheesy Gordita Crunch of your dreams.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.