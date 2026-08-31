The Best Fast Food Items Of All Time, According To Tasting Table Staff

As a melting pot of culture, flavors, and histories, America has an abundance of restaurants available for any kind of diner. Yet, among all the options, there's one staple that remains both the most innovative and classic all at once: fast food.

Fast food has existed in the U.S. for over 100 years and is a constant in our food landscape. As such, it's become integral to how and why we eat as we do. Sometimes, fast food items are nostalgic mainstays that might as well be time capsules; other times, newer offerings seem scientifically designed to satiate the most particular aspects of our appetites. The best fast food items are a little bit of both, while also maintaining that ever-important aspect of having a consistent taste and good value for your money.

At Tasting Table, we know fast food. We stay up to date on new releases and routinely rank the menu stalwarts of chains both regional and nationwide. In compiling this list of the best-ever fast food items, we turned to our staff of seasoned food writers and editors and asked a simple question: What are the fast food menu items that you continue to return to ... or wish were still around? This is what they have to say.