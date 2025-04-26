The Type Of Avocados Taco Bell Uses For Its Guacamole Dip

Crave-worthy guacamole lives and dies by the avocado you use to make it, so choosing the right one is beyond crucial. It's about more than just examining the features and hoping for the best. You've also got to start with a variety that mashes beautifully and makes a good flavor base for various other ingredients. Taco Bell understands this perfectly, and so comes the guacamole dip that's become a staple on its menu. The not-so-secret ingredient? A batch of Haas (or Hass) avocado.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to anyone who frequently has avocados on their grocery list. Haas avocados are one of the most popular varieties out there, as they're utilized in countless dishes and beverages, ranging from avocado toasts and smoothies to the beloved guacamole. You'll often find them with a pear-shaped exterior and bumpy, dark-brown skin (when ripe) that conceals the vibrant green flesh inside. While not extremely pronounced in flavor, their subtly nutty sweetness provides the perfect base for the wide range of seasonings and condiments that Taco Bell uses for its guacamole dip. Coupled with a buttery texture, they have exactly what it takes to be the key ingredient for a guacamole dip.