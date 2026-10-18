11 Packaged Deli Ham Brands, Ranked

The last thing you want to find when you open a package of packaged deli ham is slimy meat. It's generally an indication that the product is starting to spoil, or already has. Unfortunately, that's exactly what I found when I opened up a package of Land O'Frost's Black Forest Ham: an unfortunately slimy texture that immediately made me concerned that I was getting a product that had been on the shelf for too long. But that wasn't the first sign that something was off. I noticed that the color of the meat was strange and slightly grayish in some places, and it didn't exactly smell fresh.

For the sake of this ranking, I did risk a taste, and I wasn't very pleased with the results. While I don't think the meat actually tasted spoiled, it didn't have much flavor at all beyond an overwhelming saltiness. I certainly didn't taste anything that would prompt me to buy this stuff again.

Perhaps I just got unlucky with a bad package of meat. However, I've had some of Land O'Frost's products before and have never been exceptionally pleased with the quality. This is one packaged deli ham brand I'll be avoiding from now on.