12 Culver's Custard Flavors, Ranked

Most ice cream shops leave all their flavors out on the table — or, on the menu, rather. They give you all your delicious options up front, and often even display them so you can press your face up against the glass while making the tough decision between a rainbow of colorful choices. It's a time-honored process, but the Midwestern chain Culver's does things a little differently.

It holds its frozen custard flavors a little closer to its chest. You can always count on vanilla and chocolate versions of its fresh, slow-churned recipe, and you can dress them up with any combination of its more than 30 toppings and mix-ins to create a custom Concrete Mixer. However, the real magic of Culver's frozen custard menu lies in its Flavor of the Day. Rather than offering all its specialty flavors at once, the chain features just one at a time from its catalog of rotating recipes. It's a bold strategy, but one that keeps guests on their toes and always coming back to see what's next. You might be treated to a cocoa-blasted Chocolate Volcano scoop one day and a fruity Double Strawberry cone the next. You never quite know what you're going to get, and that's the fun.

As a custard lover, I had to get in on the action. Twelve Flavors of the Day and countless Culver's runs later, I've ranked them from least to most favorite based on the quality of the custard, the taste of the toppings, and, most importantly, how well everything came together.