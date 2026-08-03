Why Is Culver's Frozen Custard So Good? Here's How They Make It In-House Every Day
For Midwesterners, custard is serious business. Denser, smoother, and silkier than traditional ice cream, custard is one of the main attractions at the Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's. Whether it's a concrete mixer packed with peanut butter and hot fudge or a classic turtle sundae, Culver's frozen custard has developed a loyal following – and for good reason. It also took the number one spot in Tasting Table's ranking of the best frozen custard brands. The secret is that the chain doesn't simply rely on pre-made frozen desserts: Its custard is prepared fresh throughout the day at its more than 1,000 individual restaurants.
Culver's frozen custard starts with a base made from real dairy, including fresh milk, cream, sugar, and egg yolks. Each restaurant receives the custard mix and prepares it onsite using specialized machines. The mix is poured into the machine, where it's continuously churned while it is frozen. What makes Culver's stand out is its freshness, as the company's restaurants produce multiple batches a day to maintain the super-smooth texture and creamy consistency.
Culver's custard-makers know the importance of serving the frosty treat at just the right temperature. Frozen custard is generally served slightly warmer than hard-packed ice cream so it can remain scoop-able, while still maintaining that dense texture. Each location also rotates specialty flavors alongside the classic chocolate and vanilla flavors, lest ye get bored with your frozen dessert. As for who exactly gets to choose the daily flavor, Culver's keeps that a secret, though some fans suspect it's the store manager.
Frozen custard is meant to be served fresh
Unlike traditional ice cream, frozen custard is defined by the addition of egg yolks. The extra yolks act as a natural emulsifier, creating a velvet-like texture. The two desserts are also made using different machines. Culver's custard process incorporates less air than typical soft-serve ice cream production, which creates that lovely thickness. Proper frozen custard is actually meant to be enjoyed fresh, before it has time to harden in a freezer, which is another reason why Culver's is continually churning small batches throughout the day.
Culver's isn't the only burger chain slinging custard. It also competes with Shake Shack and the Kansas-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. But Culver's fans are nothing if not opinionated. One Redditor asserted: "Given a choice when I also want dessert, always Culver's. I think the custard is what truly drives far more customers to Culver's." But not everyone feels the love. Another Redditor noted: "To be honest, their custard is pretty mid also. But I'm from Wisconsin so I have options." Considering that Wisconsin is the "Frozen Custard Capital of the World," it's fair to assume that this user's palate is well-honed for the Midwestern dessert.
Not everyone has jumped on the custard train. Some critics argue that frozen custard's richness can make it feel heavier than ice cream, especially when paired with candy or hot toppings. Although, to us, that feels like complaining that one's steak is too juicy or their lobster is too buttery.