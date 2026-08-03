Why Is Culver's Frozen Custard So Good? Here's How They Make It In-House Every Day

For Midwesterners, custard is serious business. Denser, smoother, and silkier than traditional ice cream, custard is one of the main attractions at the Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's. Whether it's a concrete mixer packed with peanut butter and hot fudge or a classic turtle sundae, Culver's frozen custard has developed a loyal following – and for good reason. It also took the number one spot in Tasting Table's ranking of the best frozen custard brands. The secret is that the chain doesn't simply rely on pre-made frozen desserts: Its custard is prepared fresh throughout the day at its more than 1,000 individual restaurants.

Culver's frozen custard starts with a base made from real dairy, including fresh milk, cream, sugar, and egg yolks. Each restaurant receives the custard mix and prepares it onsite using specialized machines. The mix is poured into the machine, where it's continuously churned while it is frozen. What makes Culver's stand out is its freshness, as the company's restaurants produce multiple batches a day to maintain the super-smooth texture and creamy consistency.

Culver's custard-makers know the importance of serving the frosty treat at just the right temperature. Frozen custard is generally served slightly warmer than hard-packed ice cream so it can remain scoop-able, while still maintaining that dense texture. Each location also rotates specialty flavors alongside the classic chocolate and vanilla flavors, lest ye get bored with your frozen dessert. As for who exactly gets to choose the daily flavor, Culver's keeps that a secret, though some fans suspect it's the store manager.