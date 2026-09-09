8 Hands Down Best Amish Bakeries In Pennsylvania

Snitz pie, shoofly pie, and whoopie pie are just a few of the Amish baked goods everyone should try at least once. But given the plethora of bakery options across Pennsylvania Dutch country and beyond, how can anyone decide where to procure their fresh breads, soft pretzels, and sticky buns? For that, I turned to customer reviews to uncover not only which shops throughout the commonwealth earned the most love, but also what specifically has customers journeying from hours away.

Traditional recipes, cooking techniques, and tools — all paired with limited lists of fresh ingredients prepared daily — are indicators of what makes a recipe Amish-style. That said, some bakeries with wide selections still credit one star item as the main attraction, be they located in Lancaster County or elsewhere in the Keystone State. Whether it's the luscious cream filling of a doughnut, the balance of textures in a salted pretzel, or the yeasty dough used in various loaves and rolls, many of the best Amish bakeries have a telling reason why shoppers maintain exclusivity.