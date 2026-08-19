6 Amish Baked Goods Everyone Should Try At Least Once

If you ever find yourself driving down a road in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, there's a good chance you'll pass a bona fide horse-and-buggy trotting alongside you. No, you haven't stepped back in time — you've found your way into Amish territory. Or, to look at it another way, you've stumbled upon a food lover's paradise.

The next time you're in or around Lancaster, you'd be remiss not to stop by an Amish bakery or two. Sure, not all the baked goods inside are unique, and you'll find a lot of familiar favorites — but Amish baked goods are often intensely flavorful, and rival even the best homemade recipes. I recently visited some spots in Lancaster's Amish Country and got to sample several bakes for myself, most notably from Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop (which we've already named as the spot to get the best pie in Pennsylvania). Keep reading to discover some standout Amish bakes you simply have to try, largely drawn from my experience at the bakery.