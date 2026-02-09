The Best Pies In Every State Across America
I spy, you spy, we all spy ... pie! Enough slices to fill even the hungriest pastry fan. If you're a proud member of the camp of people who prefer pie to cake, cupcakes, cheesecake, brownies, and any other baked good, you're in the right place, no matter what type of filling you prefer. Personally, we believe there's a pie out there for every sweet tooth, and it goes without saying that not all pies are created equal.
That said, there still tends to be some consensus when you're trying to suss out the "best" pies available near you. Whether consumers universally prefer a certain producer's flaky pie crust or you swear by the apple pie that comes from one bakery, certain pie spots are beloved local fixtures, and well worth a stop if you're ever passing through the area. We figured we'd round up the best place to get a slice of pie in each of the 50 states, based primarily on consumer reviews and recommendations. So, without further ado, let's eat!
Alabama: The Moon Bakeshop
First up is Alabama's The Moon Bakeshop, which (not coincidentally) also earned a place as our pick for Alabama's best spot to get some cheesecake. 'Bama residents on Reddit are quick to recommend this bakeshop to locals asking where to get a stellar slice of pie. Many people say they've never had anything at The Moon Bakeshop that they didn't like, and the peanut butter pie and chess pie are especially praised.
(256) 270-8435
201 Jefferson St N Ste B, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: A Pie Stop
If you ask Reddit, there's no better spot to get a pie in our northernmost state than at A Pie Stop in Anchorage. A Pie Stop offers every type of pie you could dream up, from fruit pies to cream pies, hand pies, and even savory pot pies. Reddit loves the pies offered here, and savvy consumers note that you don't have to buy a whole pie — the shop also sells small pies and pies by the slice.
(907) 677-7437
3020 Minnesota Dr #1a, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Pie Snob
If you live in Arizona and are particularly picky about your pie preferences, you'll find yourself in good company at one of Pie Snob's locations. Not only have local publications called it one of the best pie spots around, but so have scores of happy customers on social platforms. If you don't have a specific pie flavor in mind, go with Pie Snob's caramel apple pie, which customers absolutely can't stop raving about.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Charlotte's Eats & Sweets
Arkansas has no shortage of delicious pies, but it would appear that the best can be found at Charlotte's Eats & Sweets in Keo — or at least, that's what multiple news appearances and the word of countless locals would have you believe. Those who know about Charlotte's pies have taken to Reddit and Facebook to praise them, even dedicating whole threads to the desserts.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556066812280
(501) 842-2123
290 Main St, Keo, AR 72083
California: The Apple Pan
The Apple Pan narrowly won our vote for California's best pie spot for having consistently stellar reviews across review platforms. Californians on Reddit also love The Apple Pan, particularly recommending its banana cream pie. The eatery has also garnered recommendations in foodie publications. Best of all, if you head in hungry, you can also get a full meal before indulging in some pie.
(310) 475-3585
10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Colorado: Legacy Pie Co.
Legacy Pie Co. (also called Colorado Cherry Company in some parts of the state) is said to have some of the best pies in the entire state. The company is praised for its value just as much as for its stellar pies. In addition to sweet pies, you can also get savory pies and hand pies at the shop, but don't worry — there's no wrong choice as far as what you should get. Apparently, everything is fabulous.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Michele's Pies
When in Connecticut (specifically, the Norwalk area), you'll find no better pies than the ones at Michele's Pies. The shop is particularly famous for its pumpkin pies, but plenty of its pies have won awards, and it's even been featured on "Throwdown with Bobby Flay." You'll see Michele's mentioned in local news outlets as well as all over Reddit, where loyal customers sing the shop's praises.
(203) 354-7144
666 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851
Delaware: Bing's Bakery
Though it's changed names over the years, Bing's Bakery has established itself as a Delaware institution since its founding in 1871; in fact, it's the oldest bakery in the state. Needless to say, it's perfected its craft and is well-deserving of its spot on this list. Whether you need a pie for Thanksgiving or just to satisfy a craving, Bing's is the best spot to get it.
(302) 737-5310
253 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: Sister Honey's
Sister Honey's pies are about as delightful as the bakery's name, and you'll see this shop pop up all over the web when in search of a pie in the Orlando area. In fact, some would even say the store has the best desserts in the area, period. Customers adore Sister Honey's key lime pies, and the bakery has won multiple awards and even been named a James Beard semifinalist.
(407) 730-7315
247 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806
Georgia: Southern Baked Pie Company
There's a plethora of yummy pies available in Georgia, but none beat those baked by Southern Baked Pie Company. Customers say there's no wrong pie to order — everything is absolutely fabulous (though the cherry pie gets some special shout-outs). The crust is crave-worthy, and even though the pies are a little on the pricey side, they're said to be well worth it.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Hawaiian Pie Company
On your next tropical excursion, make it a point to grab a scrumptious slice at Hawaiian Pie Company. The island mainstay has gotten plenty of shout-outs from various news outlets and publications, and for good reason. Happy patrons testify that the apple pie is particularly incredible, also saying that what really makes these pies pop off is their incredible crust.
(808) 988-7828
508 Waiakamilo Rd, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Volcanic Farms
Just as Volcanic Farms has an explosive name, its pies are absolutely erupting in flavor. The deceptively humble farm stand has gotten praise from outlets all over the state; in fact, the shop got so popular that in 2021 it had to do a whole kitchen update to keep up with demand. Its pies, including the handmade crusts, are said to be well worth the short drive out of Boise.
(208) 793-2882
457 ID-55, Horseshoe Bend, ID 83629
Illinois: Hoosier Mama Pie Company
Hoosier Mama Pie Company has long been said to serve up the best pies in the Prairie State, and locals particularly love the variety of pies offered at the establishment, including its Hoosier sugar pie and maple pecan pie. If you want to try a few different flavors, head in on Friday night to take advantage of its "Friday Night Flights" offer. You can also find its pies at Green City Market and Dollop Coffee & Tea Co.
(312) 243-4846
1618 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Indiana: Pots & Pans Pie Co.
No, Pots & Pans doesn't sell pots and pans — rather, it sells the best pies you can find in Indiana, at least according to plenty of local publications. The shop is by far the top recommendation on Reddit forums, and it sells whole pies, pies by the slice, and mini pies; happy customers have even taken the time to dedicate entire Reddit threads to its desserts.
(317) 600-3475
4915 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Iowa: Once Upon an Apple Pie
Iowa is home to a pie shop whose name sounds like it was taken straight from a fairy tale, and its pies look the part, too. Once Upon an Apple Pie has been featured on local news stations, and one customer who got four pies — butterscotch cream, chocolate chess, French silk, and pumpkin — reported to neighbors on Facebook that every pie was fantastic. The shop is good enough that loyal customers give it stellar reviews wherever they can.
312 E 1st St, Grimes, IA 50111
Kansas: Upper Crust Pie Bakery
Upper Crust Pie Bakery has absolutely nailed its formula — from offering pie flights and seasonal pies to small "cutie pies" available in store, any pie-lover will be able to find something to suit their sweet tooth. You'll need to order a whole pie in advance, and customers on Reddit advise ordering early during the holiday season, given that the spot is so popular; sometimes, though, you might be able to order a day ahead of time.
(913) 642-2999
7943 Santa Fe Dr, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Nothing's better than homemade, right? Well, that's definitely the case when it comes to Kentucky's Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen, whose pies are raved about all over local internet forums. Its Dutch apple pie and peanut butter pie get special praise, but locals in general tend to say you won't go wrong with any flavor. This is definitely a must-stop sweet shop the next time you're in Kentucky.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Elsie's Plate & Pie
Given that it has a whopping 4.5 stars on Yelp and a recommendation in the Michelin Guide, how could we not recommend Elsie's Plate & Pie as Louisiana's best pie spot? Even better, the shop is apparently absolutely adorable, and customers rave about both the sweet and savory pies on offer, with its chicken pot pie getting special mention for the latter. Elsie's is so good, in fact, that people ask where they can get similar fare when they're not in the area.
(225) 636-5157
3145 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Maine: Two Fat Cats
You wouldn't be remiss to judge Two Fat Cats based on its name alone; the bakery is about as fun as its name makes it sound, and it's by far and away the top recommendation for pies in the Portland, Maine, area. It's said that Two Fat Cats' fruit pies are absolutely incredible, and that the bakery is particularly good at utilizing tart flavors like sour cherry.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Chef Big Money
Anyone who's frequented the Anne Arundel County Farmers' Market has likely run across Chef Big Money and his pies, which are lauded throughout the area. Customers especially love the crusts that are churned out of this one-man operation, which operates out of a garage when not at the farmers' market. Those in the know vouch for this local secret, and you should seek it out on your next Maryland trip.
(443) 223-2895
224 Dubois Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401
Massachusetts: Petsi Pies
Should you find yourself with a pie hankering in Massachusetts, it would be prudent to visit Petsi Pies in Somerville. Not only has the shop been praised by local publications as being one of the Boston area's best establishments, but it's also one of the region's best spots on Yelp for pies. Locals on Reddit have been full of praise for the spot's pies for years, and the apple and pecan pies are called particularly yummy.
(617) 661-7437
285 Beacon St, Somerville, MA 02143
Michigan: Grand Traverse Pie Company
Michigan's best pies come from what started as a small shop but has since turned into a statewide institution. Grand Traverse Pie Company now boasts 11 locations across two states, and its expansion seems well warranted — after all, local publications regularly include it on the curated lists of favorite pie places in state, and its Cherry Crumb Pie has even gotten some recognition from Food Network.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Rustic Inn Cafe
It stands to reason that a spot with a moniker rustic in its name makes some of the best pie you can find. Such is the case with Rustic Inn Cafe, aka the best shop to get a pie in Minnesota. Or at least, that's the verdict locals shared on Reddit. Berry pies receive particular acclaim, and the spot is often considered far superior to other local pie shops. In other words, Rustic Inn Cafe is a can't-miss stop for pie fans.
(218) 834-2488
2773 MN-61, Two Harbors, MN 55616
Mississippi: Urban Foxes
If you're heading down to Jackson, Mississippi, you'll find the pie of your life at Urban Foxes (as a bonus, the spot also reportedly serves pretty good coffee). In addition to garnering plenty of local acclaim on social media platforms, Urban Foxes is also Yelp's top spot to get a slice of pie in Jackson, and we definitely don't doubt its plentiful stellar customer reviews. Further, Urban Foxes offers a pie flight (which comes with three slices) for the indecisive.
(769) 572-5505
826 North St, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Ashleigh's Bake Shop
When researching all the pie shops open to the public in Missouri, one stood out as being the clear consumer favorite: Ashleigh's Bake Shop. It takes the cake (er...pie?) on Reddit forums and even some Facebook posts. And how could we argue with a full five stars on Yelp? You can order pies from Ashleigh's in advance via text, and the key lime pie and peach pie receive particular acclaim.
(816) 598-3283
115 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Montana: The Huckleberry Patch
The best spot to snag a pie in Montana is clearly The Huckleberry Patch. Unsurprisingly, the shop's most famous item is a hearty huckleberry pie. The pie gets plenty of recognition in articles all over the web, and for good reason: It's also a pretty popular name on Facebook posts and in Reddit threads inquiring about the best pie spots in the state.
(406) 387-5000
8868 Hwy 2 E, Hungry Horse, MT 59919
Nebraska: Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
How could a spot with a name as scrumptious as Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop not serve up some of the region's most delicious pies? The home to the best pies in Nebraska, Sweet Magnolias is a local institution that gets a lot of buzz and is constantly recommended by locals on Reddit. With two locations in Omaha, it shouldn't be hard for those in the area to pop by for a slice.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Pies Unlimited LV
Hankering for a slice of the good stuff on a Vegas trip? Look no further than Pies Unlimited, a well-loved local hotspot that's been around since 2002. It gets plenty of shoutouts from foodie platforms as well as loyal customers, who regularly recommend Pies Unlimited to vacationers and locals alike looking for a stellar slice.
(702) 433-7437
2465 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
New Hampshire: Richardson's Farm
Those who go to Richardson's Farm for its famous ice cream may well be unaware of the fact that the spot also has some incredible pies. However, those in the know about the pies can't possibly get enough of them. Locals are pretty vocal about calling Richardson's Farm their favorite place for pie in New Hampshire, and its apple and strawberry rhubarb pies receive particular acclaim.
(603) 796-2788
170 Water St, Boscawen, NH 0330
New Jersey: Delicious Orchards
This delicious pecan pie hails from the aptly named Delicious Orchards in New Jersey, and, according to customers, it certainly lives up to its name. In fact, the spot is so popular that it has policed traffic control right before Thanksgiving — its pies are just too in demand! Locals say you should plan getting there early in the morning whenever you go if you want to snag one.
(732) 462-1989
320 NJ-34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722
New Mexico: Las Golondrinas Pie Company
Take a gander at any publication rounding up the best places to get pie in New Mexico, and you'll almost certainly see Las Golondrinas Pie Company get a mention. That comes as no surprise when looking at the above pie, which doubles as an artistic masterpiece. Las Golondrinas has the coveted full five stars on Yelp, too, and is recommended by basically everyone who's ever tried its pies.
(970) 690-1183
1502 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Petee's Pie Company
Our New York pie spot pick was a surprisingly easy one to identify — Petee's Pie Company is the pie place of choice for New Yorkers, and you'll see it mentioned everywhere from blogs to the biggest food sites and, obviously, social media platforms. It's even Yelp's number one spot for pie in the city. Customers give Petee's brownie points for having a plethora of pies always on hand, ready to satisfy any craving.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Baked Pie Company
Wondering where to buy a pie in Asheville area? Look no further than Baked Pie Company, which is by far and away one of the most recommended places for pies in North Carolina. You'll find it mentioned in plenty of publications, which isn't surprising once you hear how customers rave about it (especially its Pi Day deals). If it doesn't have exactly what you're looking for, go out on a limb and try something new. Customers say everything is delicious.
(828) 333-4366
4 Long Shoals RD, Arden, NC 28704
North Dakota: Tower Travel Center Cafe
Here's a fun one! In North Dakota, you'll find the best pie ever at Tower Travel Center, an unassuming rest stop that deserves more recognition for its insanely good pies. The Travel Center is a bit of a local legend by now, and even the most cursory research on where to get the best pies in the area will easily identify Tower Travel Center as the best pick.
(701) 749-6000
101 Maiden Ln, Tower City, ND 58071
Ohio: Hartville Kitchen
Ohio's verdict is in: The best spot to get a perfect slice of pie is at Hartville Kitchen, which receives so much public praise from local foodies that it's pretty hard to ignore. Legend has it that Hartville Kitchen's blueberry pie is particularly good, but don't let that recommendation keep you from looking over the whole menu — with more than 20 flavors to choose from, it can cater to a host of different palates.
(330) 877-9353
1015 Edison St NW, Hartville, OH 44632
Oklahoma: Pie Junkie
Ask any Oklahoma City resident where to get the area's best slice of pie, and you're likely to hear one name above the rest: Pie Junkie. Pie Junkie receives so much love from its patrons that it was the easy pick for Oklahoma. Everyone who's anyone knows (and loudly lauds) Pie Junkie's vast selection of confections. If you just want a small snack, it has 6-inch Cutie Pies for sale, too.
(405) 605-8767
1711 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Lauretta Jean's
Portland natives only have one answer when asked where to go for a slice of pie. Obviously, you should head down to Lauretta Jean's. Lauretta Jean's has been the recipient of too much local press attention to be ignored. The pies are pricey but worth it, and if you happen to be in town during marionberry season, you have to head in for a slice of Oregon's state pie: the marionberry pie.
(503) 235-3119
3402 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Bird-in-Hand Bakeshop
Are you obsessed with baking with rhubarb? Then you're probably already salivating at the sight of Bird-in-Hand's rhubarb crumble pie above, and with good reason — the local institution is reportedly the best place to get a pie in Pennsylvania, at least according to Reddit. Its shoofly pie receives notable praise, but it seems you can't go wrong no matter what you get here.
(717) 656-7947
542 Gibbons Rd, Bird in Hand, PA 17505
Rhode Island: PVD Pies
Taking a road trip through New England? You simply must stop at PVD Pies in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, when that sweet treat itch hits. It gets quite a few shout-outs from local news platforms and is named among the top spots for the dessert on Yelp. A stellar owner and staff are also part of the charm at PVD Pies, whose desserts are all made in-house, from scratch.
1005 Main St #8208, Pawtucket, RI 02860
South Carolina: Kaminsky's Dessert Café
Look no further than Kaminsky's Dessert Café when you simply must have a fresh slice of pie in South Carolina. Reviewers have no shortage of excellent things to say about its pies, and its key lime pie seems to be a favorite. Perhaps best of all, Kaminsky's doesn't just cater to pie lovers — if you're dying for pie but your spouse wants some cake, Kaminsky's can satisfy both appetites.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Queen City Bakery
The next time you find yourself making your way through the Sioux Falls area, don't make the mistake of not stopping by Queen City Bakery. You'll find it downtown, and we recommend going hungry — you'll want to try a little bit of everything you possibly can. It's a particularly good spot for apple pie fans to get their fix. You won't find much info on its flavors online, but loyal customers say that employees are happy to tell you over the phone.
(605) 274-6060
324 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: Baked on 8th
Heading all the way down to Nashville, a trip to Music City should have you stopping at Baked on 8th for some incredible pie. Many customers swear by its pies during the holiday season, and even its standard pumpkin pie receives absolutely rave reviews. It's elsewhere been called the best pie spot in the state, and after reading the opinions of many customers, we couldn't help but agree.
(615) 933-1100
1512 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Blue Bonnet Cafe
The longevity of our Texas pick speaks for itself. Blue Bonnet Cafe has been around since 1929 — nearly a century! — and a business simply doesn't stick around that long unless it's divine. Such is the case with Blue Bonnet and its pies, which continually receive strong praise and widespread acclaim. Even decades-long customers still swear by the spot, and they always leave with a container of pie in hand.
(830) 693-2344
211 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
Utah: Pie Party
Ever wanted to have a pie party? Well, the next time you're moving through Salt Lake City, you can — just stop at Pie Party, aka the best pie spot in the state. From its humble beginnings as a home bakery all the way through its tenure as a brick-and-mortar spot, Pie Party has consistently serves the best of the best pies. Hand pies are also a popular option; no matter what you get, it's guaranteed to be flaky and delicious.
(949) 374-6422
3130 S Highland Dr A4, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Vermont: Poorhouse Pies
If you want a savory pie to house now and a sweet pie to indulge in later, look no further than Vermont's Poorhouse Pies — it would love to give you the best of both worlds. Reddit has no shortage of good things to say about the spot, and a simple glance at its menu is sure to get you salivating. Try a Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese for dinner, and don't pass up the Triple Chocolate Cream at dessert time.
(802) 858-9129
419 VT-15, Underhill, VT 05489
Virginia: Woodruff's Cafe and Pie Shop
Nestled in Monroe, Virginia, you'll find Woodruff's Cafe and Pie Shop, which consistently churns out the state's most crave-worthy pies. Woodruff's has been in the same family for generations, and it has that unique charm that only businesses with great longevity can boast of. Monroe is a bit of a trek from some of the surrounding cities, but those in the know say Woodruff's pie is absolutely worth a little road trip.
(434) 384-1650
3297 Elon Rd, Monroe, VA 24574
Washington: Whidbey Pies
Don't worry — you won't have to trek all the way out to Washington's Whidbey Island to get a taste of its pie namesake (though it can make for a pretty fun day trip). Whidbey Pies also has a storefront in Langley for those who want to stick to the mainland. Regardless of where you find its pies, you're guaranteed to walk away happy. Flavor preferences can differ, but we suggest you follow local advice and try its marionberry offering.
(360) 221-6875
111 Anthes Ave, Langley, WA 98260
West Virginia: Spring Hill Pastry Shop
All the way on the opposite side of the country, you'll find West Virginia's best pies at a little spot in Charleston: Spring Hill Pastry Shop. It's gotten plenty of recognition from local press, and customers stand by its great reputation, recommending it on Reddit for those in search of a stellar slice or just a great dessert selection in general.
(304) 768-7397
600 Chestnut St, Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin: Stockholm Pie & General Store
Feel free to judge the above book by its cover — fortunately for those who eat with their eyes first, Stockholm Pie & General Store's pies are just as good as they look. It's so good, in fact, that the spot was voted America's Best Pie Shop in both 2024 and 2025 (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). It's well-deserving of such acclaim, and is a must-stop if you're ever in the vicinity (and yes, this is another spot that regular customers say is absolutely worth a little road trip).
(715) 442-5505
N2030 Spring St, Stockholm, WI 54769
Wyoming: Cowboy Cafe
You'll find Wyoming's best pies at Cowboy Cafe, an establishment so good it's even been featured on The Food Network. The spot is by no means a secret. Locals love its food, but its pies receive the most attention out of any of its menu offerings, and for good reason. It's constantly recommended as the perfect place to score the dessert, and personally, we tend to find local opinion particularly trustworthy.
Multiple locations
Methodology
To identify the best place for pie in every state, we scoured the web to gain intel from various sources. We looked for pie shops that consistently got attention from local media outlets, and we heavily relied on recommendations from locals on platforms like Reddit and Facebook. In states where a couple establishments were vying for a spot on this list, we often chose based on which spot's pie had the best (and most) reviews on platforms like Yelp, Google Reviews, and TripAdvisor.