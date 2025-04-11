Easy Homemade Soft Pretzels Are Only One Canned Staple Away

A soft pretzel recipe is the kind of thing you often dream about making at home — right up until you actually read the recipe. Before you can enjoy that fresh-from-the-oven goodness, there's a lot of preparation to go through. It's quite an undertaking, and it doesn't always fit into your busy schedule. Luckily, there's an easy shortcut hidden in a pantry staple that you probably already have: canned biscuits. Forget all the hassle and skip straight to the good part: buttery and warm homemade pretzels.

It's almost unbelievable how many clever ways to use canned biscuits there are, but soft pretzels? Who would've thought this was possible? And yet, they're the key to forgoing the dough-making process. Traditional soft pretzel dough requires yeast, sugar, water, kneading, resting, and unfortunately, a whole lot of frustration if the dough doesn't rise properly. Canned biscuit dough lets you skip these hurdles with a perfectly soft and pliable dough that's already made and ready to be shaped and twisted.

If you're worried about compromising the texture, ease your mind, because we also have the help of baking soda. Using the same trick that gives traditional pretzels golden-brown crust and maintains their soft interior, your biscuit pretzels remain the comforting treat you know and love.