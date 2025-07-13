How A Mule, Molasses, And Circus Mayhem Birthed Shoofly Pie

The first big change came in the addition of a pie crust. Adding a crust to the bottom of the Centennial Cake turned it into an easy-to-eat handheld, somewhere between a pie and a crumb cake. At the same time, the names "shoofly pie" and "shoofly cake" began to take hold. But where did these new names come from?

As it turns out, the name shoofly likely referred to a brand of molasses available at the time. And we know what you're thinking: "Well, surely then the molasses brand was named in reference to swatting at flies." But, again, you'd be wrong. The etymology of this pie is particularly circuitous, with a host of strange connections. Shoofly brand molasses, you see, was actually named after a mule — a boxing mule, in fact. Shoofly the mule would stand on his hind legs, gloves strapped over his front hooves, and engage in mock-boxing matches with other animals for the entertainment of the masses.

Now, you may think that this mule connection had taken us back as far as we could go in tracing this unusual pie name, but we still have not reached the source. It would be perfectly reasonable to think that the tendency of equines to swat away flies with their tails could've been enough to land this boxing mule his title, and it may have been. But there's one more pop-culture reference to follow, and it's a song you may well have heard: "Shoo Fly, Don't Bother Me" by Dan Bryant, released in 1868.