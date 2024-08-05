The Uncertain History Of How Snickerdoodle Cookies Got Their Name

Along the lines of the German snail noodle theory is the thinking that snickerdoodles instead got their name from the Dutch word "snekrad," as Dutch immigrants would have also been part of the population bringing these cookies to America. "Snekrad" means "wrinkle" or "crinkle," which could refer to that crinkled, cracked top of the cookie, and it's possible that "snekrad" might have morphed over time into "snicker."

Yet another theory, though, is less structured in historical ties. It is simply that, in New England, people had a habit of referring to cookies with playful nicknames. These labels could be nonsensical and simply fun words to say, which "snickerdoodle" totally fits into. New England is thought to be one of the first American regions where these cookies really took off, so this explanation has a decent shot of being true. One thing we do know about these cookies is that their name, wherever it came from, has been in use almost as long as they've been being baked.

There is, for example, a recipe for snickerdoodles — named as such — developed by Cornelia Campbell Bradford and published by the Cleveland Baking Company all the way back in 1891. At the end of the day, "snickerdoodle" is as fun to say as the cookies are to eat, and the snickerdoodle flavors are also as flexible as this name's origin story. You can even skip the entire cookie framework and make snickerdoodle crumb muffins.