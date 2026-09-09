8 Changes I Wish Waffle House Would Make

As someone who spent most of their childhood in the Atlanta area, I've naturally been to Waffle House more times than I can count. I stopped there in the mornings before beach vacations with my parents, and it's the restaurant my friends and I would somehow always find ourselves at after a high school football game. It was the place to go for late-night study fuel in college, and, naturally, I've eaten there after one too many drinks at the bar. Now that I live in the Northeast, it's one of the Southern food staples I miss most, and I make it a point to stop in to order a waffle almost every time I'm back home to visit family.

When you're as well-acquainted with a restaurant chain as I am with Waffle House, though, you can find more than a few things to complain about. It's not that I'm criticizing my beloved WaHo — I just want it to be the restaurant I know it can be. That's why I'm listing out a few of the changes I wish Waffle House would make from this point forward. I personally think that these changes could take the diner chain to new heights, but unfortunately, I'm not a Waffle House exec (yet). But maybe, just maybe, WaHo will hear my cries. And to get the best Waffle House experience possible, make sure you're not making these common mistakes.