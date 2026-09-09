7 Store-Brand Condiments That Beat The National Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Across the country, supermarkets are packed full of various condiment brands. Whether it's Heinz or Hellman's, national brand names deliver everything from smooth, biting ketchup to creamy, tangy mayonnaise. These condiments are great for sandwich spreads, bolstering burgers, or beefing up hot dogs, while complementing a plethora of other dishes in between. But national-brand condiments have some steep competition: Many supermarkets now sell store-brand condiments, affordable competitors with similar ingredients.
While national brands retain large-scale popularity, there are many store-brand products that are just as delicious, if not more tasty, than the larger labels. As someone who has used many store-brand condiments, this list showcases the best of the best of the ones I've found. From tangy ketchup that tastes exactly like Heinz to shockingly affordable mayonnaise, there are a plethora of flavorful, economical store-brand condiments just as delicious as more popular products. I'll inform you on which ones beat out national brands and deliver just as much flair and flavor, often at a fraction of the cost.
365 Organic Tomato Ketchup
Whole Foods provides an organic selection of condiments under the supermarket's 365 branding, giving shoppers tasty alternatives to non-organic national brands. This includes one of the best ketchups I've ever tasted: 365's Organic Tomato Ketchup. The condiment is an expertly crafted mix of tomato puree, cane sugar, and distilled white vinegar, all organically sourced. Hovering between $3.29 and $3.49 on average, the tomato-based sauce offers a thick, smooth texture, much more notable than that of a national brand like Heinz. It also has a slight, spicy tang to it that isn't too overwhelming, thankfully.
The Organic Tomato Ketchup has just the right amount of acidity, but doesn't skimp on the flavor. This popular Whole Foods condiment is rich with sweet zestiness, delivering a strong taste that complements rather than supersedes. I find this particular ketchup goes best with fries. The tomato flavor expertly meshes with the crispy exteriors and potato-soft interiors. It's a tart and tasty add-on for grilled hot dogs, too. The biting yet sweet taste and divine smoothness make 365's Organic Tomato Ketchup a far better choice than national brand names.
Market Pantry Tomato Ketchup
In a similar vein to 365, Market Pantry Tomato Ketchup is another go-to brand, with a flavor that tastes almost exactly like Heinz. As my secondary ketchup choice, Target's store-brand mixes together the same ingredients as Heinz. Both use tomato concentrate as a base, enveloped in distilled vinegar and high fructose corn syrup. Where the differences begin, however, are in prices: Target typically sells a 20-ounce bottle for as low as $1.49, while Heinz can be priced as high as $3.99 for the same amount. In quantity alone, Market Pantry triumphs. But it's the familiar taste that really helps it win.
Target's ketchup brand wields a mighty tang, which I find tastier than Heinz despite both using the same ingredients. It's a powerful substitute that goes well with everything from a crisp batch of tater tots to a juicy burger. The flavor and affordability make it one of the best ketchup brands around. Regular Target customers also contend that Market Pantry is delicious, with reviews directly stating it's a perfect sub-in for Heinz while being much easier on the wallet. Delivering a taste instilled by expertly chosen ingredients, Market Pantry Tomato Ketchup is an excellent Heinz replacement, and one I find is much better thanks to a stronger flavor.
Burman's Yellow Mustard
Aldi is home to plenty of low-price substitutes for national-brand goods, including condiments. Out of all its offerings, though, Burman's Yellow Mustard is by far the strongest. The mustard is made of five simple ingredients. Distilled vinegar and water are at the top, while mustard seed is, of course, the base. Coupled with spicy paprika and earthy turmeric, this straightforward mustard delivers a delicious, vinegar-style sharpness, contrasted by a smooth texture. While popular brands like French's contain more ingredients, such as garlic powder, Burman's thrives in its less-seasoned approach, something I've found tempers it from becoming too powerful.
Burman's is my go-to for hot dogs and hamburgers, providing a steady yet strong flavor that excels at complementing each one's meaty savor. It bests French's with ease thanks to its balanced taste of mustard seed and vinegar. The two ingredients form a strong bond that isn't overly biting but doesn't compromise its status as a sharp, refined mustard. It strikes an equilibrium not even French's can, delivering on the promise of a delectable topping, especially for cookout-style meat dishes.
Signature Select Dijon Mustard
When choosing a mustard for your burger or hot dog, sometimes you need one that packs an extra punch. Dijon mustard provides the perfect solution, delivering a much sharper taste than regular mustard, no matter the brand. This is because it typically uses brown mustard seeds instead of yellow ones, and white wine as part of its base.
In my experience, the clearest winner for the best Dijon mustard is Signature Select's brand, found in stores like Shaw's, Star Market, and other subsidiaries of Albertsons Companies. Utilizing white wine and vinegar, this Dijon mustard employs citric acid as a key ingredient, a tangy difference from French's basic approach. It meshes well with its powerful heat, housing a sharpness ripe for preparing any number of dishes.
I find Signature Select offers a strong balance between biting flavor and smooth texture, perfect for creamy deviled eggs. I'm also privy to using it as a dipping sauce for chicken tenders. The spiciness goes well with the breaded meat, making it a powerful substitute for honey mustard. Even though its piquancy is potent, the mustard doesn't lose its sharp, vinegar-style flavor either. Though its tweaks to regular mustard are small, Signature Select Dijon Mustard perfectly captures a sharper, tangier choice, strengthened by its more daring ingredient list.
Great Value Mayonnaise
You can make mayonnaise at home, but the egg-based condiment is much easier to grab off store shelves. While Hellman's is one of the more recognizable national brands, there are multiple more affordable options that deliver the same creamy, slightly savory flavor. Such is the case with Walmart's Great Value Mayonnaise. The supermarket brand not only has nearly the same ingredients as Hellman's Mayonnaise, but comes at a much cheaper cost. It uses a mixture of soybean oil, whole eggs, and egg yolk as its base, topped off with water. The only key difference between them is that Hellman's uses distilled vinegar. Great Value, on the other hand, adds paprika oleoresin for color and flavor.
Having spread Great Value Mayonnaise across many slices of sandwich bread, it harbors almost zero differences from Hellman's. The mayo procures a somewhat acidic aftertaste, which makes it stand out from other mayos. It helps that it's easy on the wallet: prices range around $3 for a 30-ounce jar, in contrast to over $6 for the same amount of Hellman's. Even other customers agree Great Value is a better option because of the creaminess. Of course, the affordable pricing is also a draw, making customers' wallets just as happy as their taste buds. From experience, Walmart's store-brand mayo is a phenomenal substitute for more expensive national brands thanks to virtually the same experience with additional flavoring that keeps me coming back for more.
365 Organic Mayonnaise
Another key competitor to Hellman's, 365's Organic Mayonnaise is Whole Foods' answer to the mass-produced national brand. While the pricing hovers around $6 for both brands, 365 uses organic ingredients, touting cage-free eggs, expeller-pressed canola oil, and filtered water as part of the list. Hellman's and 365 each use vinegar, but 365 adds organic mustard and lemon juice to the mix, giving its mayo a slightly tangier taste. It's a contrast I find works wonders to make the brand unique, while also harboring an ever-so-slight sharpness alongside its creamy texture.
The Whole Foods mayo brand is the best for any type of condiment-based salad dish. From the meaty chew of a tuna salad to the earthy crumble of potato salad, 365 is a strong addition that blends a rich, slightly egg-tinged flavor with a brief, vinegar aftertaste. Of course, it's just as good a spread for sandwiches too. This impressive balance makes the organic mayo option so much better than national brands like Hellman's. The unique flavoring isn't just different but also deliberately equal, ensuring its multifaceted tastes don't overwhelm each other. With so many uses, especially for meat and vegetable dishes, 365 Organic Mayo is a delectable condiment that's a much more flavorful substitute for Hellman's.
Great Value Dill Squeeze Relish
While there are plenty of delicious relish brands across store shelves, this chunky, pickled condiment is best when uncomplicated, with one store in particular touting the best of the best. Walmart's Great Value Dill Relish Squeeze offers a simple, tangy savor sourced from cucumbers and distilled vinegar. While other brands like Heinz add cabbage and dried red bell peppers to the mix, Great Value keeps it simple with an expected pickle flavor that makes it both tart and tasty. It helps that a 10-ounce bottle costs around $2 on average, contrasted with Heinz's 12.7-ounce bottle at closer to $3.50.
I find Great Value's option the best topping for a tasty hot dog, squeezing the slightly acidic, chopped veggies into a meat-laden bun. This is bolstered by a salty aftertaste, one that's simple but decisive when combined with a good hot dog. The same can be said for burgers, too, the level of tang blending expertly alongside the savory meat and fluffy buns. Even customers agree Great Value's relish is superior to national brands. Walmart delivers an undeniably delicious tartness that never ceases to amaze. It's why the store-brand relish is superior to all other forms, living up to its Great Value name in the process.
Methodology
The condiments chosen for this list come from personal experience as a regular buyer of various store-brand products. While I've tasted a number of different products throughout my life, I narrowed the list down to the seven that left the biggest impression. Customer reviews from various storefronts were used to bolster my claims about different condiments.
Taste comparison was a primary factor in deciding the list, choosing store-brand options that either equal or surpass the national brands. Price was also important in a number of cases, with many store-brand condiments offering a similar taste at a fraction of the cost. Texture rounded everything out, with the consistency of each condiment elevating the base taste and wallet impact through feeling alone.