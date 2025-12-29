The Popular Condiment You Should Always Buy At Whole Foods
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From specialty baked goods and imported chocolates to fancy nut milks and grain-free breads, nearly every shelf in Whole Foods is filled with a range of interesting, high-end products. But while it's nice to load up your cart with everything the store has to offer, it can get pretty expensive. Sometimes it's better to know exactly what you're looking for — and if you're a condiment person, there's one item you have pick up at Whole Foods: the 365 Organic Ketchup.
Tasting Table rounded up 10 items to buy your first time at Whole Foods and the 365 Organic Ketchup was a standout pick. This mainly came down to the fact that the grocer's in-house brand has a very minimal ingredients list, which is hard to come by in store-bought ketchups. Made with just organic tomato puree, vinegar, salt, cane sugar, and some spices, the 365 Organic Ketchup contains no artificial dyes or thickeners and just 4 grams of sugar.
Not only is this Whole Foods condiment's ingredient list short and sweet, but the tomato flavor is still really prominent and the sweetness tastes natural and balanced. The spices — including allspice, paprika, and clove — also provide a nice depth that tastes slightly reminiscent of barbecue sauce. Plus, the ketchup costs less than $3, depending on your location, which is comparable to other popular ketchup brands and a lot less than most organic options.
'Tastes like ripe tomatoes'
The 365 Organic Ketchup has a lot of favorable reviews online, with people praising it for its natural flavor and exclusion of high fructose corn syrup. In an Amazon review, one customer wrote, "I am a ketchup aficionado . And this one passes all my tests with flying colors. Most ketchup is a little too sweet for my A+, but this one has the slightest delightful tang to it so Iam very happy to have found it." Another called it their "favorite ketchup by far." They went on to write, "My husband always asks me to make sure i get this ketchup. Also happy there's no high fructose corn syrup for the kiddos!"
Whole Foods also makes a no sugar added 365 Organic Ketchup, which shoppers also seem to appreciate. In a review, one wrote, "Wish more products were sugar free. Really enjoy this natural tomato taste over the sweetened versions everyone else sells." Another customer added that the consistency reminded them of European ketchup, while a Reddit user said it's the only sugar-free ketchup her household will eat. However, if you're used to some of the sweeter brands, it might take some getting used to.
Whole Food's Organic Ketchup tastes more like a simple homemade ketchup than a fast food one — still delicious, just in a different way. As one shopper summarized in their Amazon review, "A very pleasant surprise on the first try– tastes like ripe tomatoes! This isn't Heinz and doesn't taste like it, but the taste isn't marinara, either. A great buy for a more sophisticated ketchup."