The Popular Condiment You Should Always Buy At Whole Foods

From specialty baked goods and imported chocolates to fancy nut milks and grain-free breads, nearly every shelf in Whole Foods is filled with a range of interesting, high-end products. But while it's nice to load up your cart with everything the store has to offer, it can get pretty expensive. Sometimes it's better to know exactly what you're looking for — and if you're a condiment person, there's one item you have pick up at Whole Foods: the 365 Organic Ketchup.

Tasting Table rounded up 10 items to buy your first time at Whole Foods and the 365 Organic Ketchup was a standout pick. This mainly came down to the fact that the grocer's in-house brand has a very minimal ingredients list, which is hard to come by in store-bought ketchups. Made with just organic tomato puree, vinegar, salt, cane sugar, and some spices, the 365 Organic Ketchup contains no artificial dyes or thickeners and just 4 grams of sugar.

Not only is this Whole Foods condiment's ingredient list short and sweet, but the tomato flavor is still really prominent and the sweetness tastes natural and balanced. The spices — including allspice, paprika, and clove — also provide a nice depth that tastes slightly reminiscent of barbecue sauce. Plus, the ketchup costs less than $3, depending on your location, which is comparable to other popular ketchup brands and a lot less than most organic options.