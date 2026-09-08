5 Pillsbury Grands! Biscuit Flavors, Ranked

There are a ton of biscuit recipes out there, including many that are actually surprisingly easy to make, even if you don't necessarily consider yourself an excellent baker. But there are plenty of reasons why you may not want to make your own biscuits from scratch. Perhaps you just don't want to take the time to mix all those separate ingredients, or maybe you don't want to purchase them if you know you're only making one batch of biscuits. If that's the situation you're in, it may be better to buy Pillsbury Grands! biscuits instead. These ready-to-bake biscuits make your morning meals so much easier, and they can be ready in under 20 minutes with basically no prep work other than preheating the oven.

If you head to the dairy section of your local grocery store to find these biscuits, though, you'll discover that there are a few different flavors to choose from. I've selected five of these different flavors and ranked them on flavor balance and potency to give you a better idea of what you're getting in each package. Honestly, the differences between flavors here aren't huge, but having a good idea of what you're buying is important, especially as grocery prices continue to rise. Check out these rankings, and you can hopefully better decide which flavor to snag the next time you're at the store. Then, make sure to check out our ranking of other popular Pillsbury products.