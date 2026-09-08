The 14 Best Chinese And Taiwanese Food Spots In California's San Gabriel Valley
California's San Gabriel Valley isn't just home to some of the country's most exciting Chinese and Taiwanese food destinations. This culinary scene is built on a rich cultural history that largely begins in the 1970s, when immigrants from Taiwan and, later, mainland China settled in Monterey Park.
As their communities strengthened, the neighborhood became known as "Little Taipei" and the country's "First Suburban Chinatown." For decades to come, people came to the valley from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and across the Chinese diaspora. And with them came regional cuisines and traditions that, together, have forged a dining landscape where Cantonese, Sichuan, Taiwanese, Shanghainese, and other Chinese culinary traditions can be found right next door to each other.
Today, you can find fiery Sichuan dishes that dazzle with chile and dim sum feasts within just a few blocks of each other. Or slurp through bowls of Taiwanese noodle soups before tucking into luxurious seafood spreads gleaming with Cantonese specialties. The restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley are a delicious expression of just how diverse the Chinese and Taiwanese food traditions truly are. Let's dig into the best of them.
Chengdu Taste
For bold flavors, lots of spice, and plenty of options, go to Chengdu Taste. The menu at this Alhambra business is a strong representation of Sichuan cooking, offering intensely flavorful dishes that showcase the cuisine's signature combination of intense chile heat and peppercorn, a palate-vibrating ingredient. The broad selection includes meat, seafood, noodles, dumplings, cold dishes, and vegetable preparations, giving diners plenty of variety, while showcasing the true breadth of the Sichuan foodway.
According to the restaurant, the rice noodle rolls and clay pot rice are the most popular orders, but the tender toothpick lamb is another specialty. These can be great orders if you don't want something on the spicier, hotter side. But if you're like me and enjoy a kick, the green pepper sauce-boiled fish is bright and hearty at once. The seafood is infused with the gorgeous and spicy broth, and it's all really fantastic when spooned over rice for some extra heft. Otherwise, the mapo tofu is cooked perfectly and packed with flavor. Diced and gleaming in the scarlet sauce, the tofu cubes walk the line between numbing and umami — it won't blow out your palate, but offers a nice tingle, when it comes to spice.
(626) 588-2284
828 W Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91803
Lunasia Dim Sum House
Lunasia offers a particularly versatile take on Cantonese dim sum, with steamed, fried, and baked dishes alongside noodles, rice, seafood, meat, and vegetables. Its substantial vegetarian selection and polished, welcoming dining environment further distinguish it as an easy choice for experiencing this Chinese culinary tradition.
Whether you're looking for bright and summery seafood, or cozy Cantonese winter foods like lobster congee and hearty meats, Lunasia Dim Sum House has it all. The traditional namesake dish, including the popular pork shu mai, is made to order, and it shows in the freshness. But I suggest the lobster rice noodle roll for perfectly chewy wrappings, sweet and tender seafood, and a hint of soy sauce. It's light, nautical, and comes with a whole lobster shell on the side, so there's no skimping on the meat.
And don't underestimate the vegetable dishes. Even the smaller plates, like the spicy cucumber salad or the pan-fried garlic broccoli, have such depth when it comes to flavors, and the produce is crisp. For something heavier and extra savory, try the baked radish puffs or the juicy truffle vegetarian dumplings.
(626) 308-3222
500 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Luyixian
Luyixian brings a Taiwanese influence to Chinese dishes you need to try. The selection of comfort food includes specialties like rice dishes, noodle soups, dumplings, braised meats, and recognizable treats (like stir-fried rice cakes) from the Zhejiang province, where the owners grew up . The variety of preparations, ingredients, and proteins showcases true regional diversity of Chinese and Taiwanese cooking.
Locals and visitors love this place for the braised beef noodle soup, salted chili peppers, and braised pork rice. There aren't loads of options for vegetarians, but there are plenty for pescatarians — I recommend the house special boiled fish filet, if you love spice. Get it with some vinegar-shredded potato on the side for a tangy and pleasant bite, in between the crimson-colored broth and buttery seafood. The portions are big, even the vegetable sides are super fresh, and the food is consistently tasty.
(626) 766-1568
2 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
NBC Seafood
NBC Seafood offers a classic Cantonese dining experience centered on seafood and dim sum, with a menu that spans fresh seafood, dumplings, noodles, meats, and vegetable dishes. Those looking for both variety and delicious Cantonese cooking, take note — its longstanding reputation and built-out menu make it a strong choice in the San Gabriel Valley.
Situated in Monterey Park, I love that NBC Seafood still does cart service. Steaming metal trolleys roll by constantly in this sparkling and carpeted dining room, and it feels like a whole production. But it's not all just for show. The food is sincerely fantastic. Come for dinner to enjoy family-style Cantonese spreads fit for royalty. Highlights include the baked lobster with ginger and green onions (it's sweet, savory, and sticky in the best way), the plump shrimp with honey walnut, the clay pot-braised eggplant with spicy garlic, chow mein, and traditional Cantonese shrimp har gow.
On the weekend, the lines can be pretty long, and you might be standing there for well over an hour. However, diners agree that the wait is worth it if you're craving a little nostalgia to go with some seriously flavorful food. But if you don't want to wait, there is a to-go window where you can snag favorites.
(626) 282-2323
404 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Tam's Noodle House
Tam's Noodle House brings the casual Hong Kong café tradition to the San Gabriel Valley. With a location in San Gabriel and one in Rowland Heights, the restaurant specializes in Cantonese staples such as noodles, dumplings, rice rolls, and other comforting dishes. Its strong local reputation for consistently well-executed food, laid-back atmosphere, and variety of classic preparations make it a star for those looking for a distinct regional perspective.
Get the house special rice noodle roll that comes with shrimp and yellow Chinese leeks. It's salty, savory, a little sweet, and packs in the umami. The deep and complex flavors are so enticing, and if you like seafood, it's sure to scratch that itch. Otherwise, come for breakfast and enjoy the gorgeous morning dishes, from pineapple buns with butter to silky congee to toast with kaya, an underrated condiment you'll love made with coconuts.
Multiple locations
Sichuan Impression
Sichuan Impression showcases the complexity of the Sichuan foodway through dishes that combine somewhat gentle chile heat, aromatics, and the numbing quality of Sichuan peppercorns. Its extensive menu includes meat, seafood, tofu, vegetables, noodles, and cold dishes, while its Michelin recognition and strong local following provide additional evidence of its reputation for high-quality cooking. And with four locations around the region, those in Alhambra, West Los Angeles, Tustin, and City of Industry have easy access to the flavorful and distinct dishes.
The true star here is the "Xi-zhi" Wok-Fried Crab, a dish that involves a hard-shell jumbo crab being patted down with cornstarch, fried, and stir-fried in dried chilies, Sichuan peppercorns, and a sauce with a kick. It's served sprinkled with sesame seeds and a side of gloves, so you can break into it. The meat is juicy and sweet, which goes so well with the spices. Then there's the boiled fish with rattan pepper, with a broth that the Michelin Guide calls "thrillingly complex." Others agree that the fish itself is melt-in-your-mouth buttery while, in flavor, remains bright and spicy.
Multiple locations
Good Alley
Good Alley, a Rosemead institution situated in a strip mall, provides a more contemporary setting for exploring regional Chinese cooking. The menu is varied, featuring handmade noodles, soup dumplings, and other carefully prepared dishes. Its combination of varied preparations, meat-free choices, and strong critical reputation makes it a compelling choice for diners who want a modern take on Chinese dining.
Come for the guan tang bao, a traditional soup dumpling with roots in Kaifeng, a part of Henan. This dish is a signature of Good Alley, and they've mastered the glorious combination of chewy dough and juicy insides. But if seafood is your thing, don't miss the Japanese scallops with lemon dressing for a vibrant and nautical dish that feels as refreshing as it does filling. They're hefty, a little spicy, and umami-packed.
As for vegetable-forward dishes, there's not a bad dish — the dry pot cauliflower sings with garlic and saltiness (vegetarians, note that this comes with pork), the cucumber with XO sauce is zesty and crunchy, the scallion oil noodles are earthy in the best way, and the Xi'an cold noodles have the best chew and crave-worthy fried tofu.
(626) 280-2800
8450 E Valley Blvd #108, Rosemead, CA 91770
Hui Tou Xiang
Hui Tou Xiang has received critical acclaim for years at this point, garnering features in both local and national publications. With three locations, including one in San Gabriel, the Los Angeles location has even been named by Tasting Table as one of the best restaurants in Hollywood. And it still holds up.
The eatery highlights Chinese noodle and dumpling traditions through handmade noodles, dumplings, wontons, and other regional specialties offered in a range of preparations. Known for serving some of the best soup dumplings in Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, it's critical that you make those a priority. Or, try the namesake Hui Tou (rectangular and pan-fried meat dumplings). But for seafood fans, I highly recommend the fish and chive dumplings for something that's salty, bright, and extremely savory, all at once. The fish potstickers are also fantastic for a crispy, rather than boiled, texture.
The menu includes several vegetarian choices and vegetable dishes as well. Try the leek pancakes for a golden brown pocket filled with egg, chives, and noodles. The vegetarian dumplings are just as chock-full of goodies, from mushrooms to cabbage. Or, go with the artisan Zha Jiang noodles with house-made soybean paste for an umami explosion.
Multiple locations
Hong Kong Dim Sum House
If a cozy dim sum eatery tucked away inside a strip mall sounds like your jam, come to Hong Kong Dim Sum House in San Gabriel. The chili oil is house-made, and there's just about every type of dim sum to choose from. And its combination of regional specificity, varied preparations, meat-free options, and approachable atmosphere makes it a really easy mealtime choice for diners looking for a Hong Kong-style dining experience in the San Gabriel Valley.
The massive shrimp and chive steamed dumplings are lovely, featuring light and salty flavors that make it heartwarming without leaning too heavy. And the chefs don't skimp on the filling. But the shrimp har gow is likewise delicious and extra juicy. Other highlights include the Yu Choy with garlic sauce, pan-fried chives cake, turnip cake, and the egg yolk bun. For dessert, try the baked pineapple custard bun. It's got an extra creamy filling, a buttery and delicate crust, and the right amount of sweetness. Note that there aren't tons of tables here, so be prepared to take it to-go.
(626) 284-8898
827 W Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Hengry
Hengry brings an especially distinctive regional perspective by specializing in the spicy-sour cuisine of Guizhou, including dishes associated with the province's Miao culinary traditions. Expect lots of fermentation, plenty of umami, and seriously complex flavor profiles.
Its menu balances boldly flavored regional specialties with vegetable dishes and other varied preparations. The Miao Sour Soup is a must-order, and has been crafted by the owner's family for generations. As the name might suggest, it's tangy, but it's also hot and very aromatic thanks to the fermented rice water's mixture of ginger, garlic, and other goodies. Try it with the tender and buttery fish filets, or the mixed mushrooms for something a little earthy. But whatever you order, be prepared: even low spice here is pretty spicy.
This is a really great place for groups, thanks to the plentiful options for vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian diners. If you have questions, don't be afraid to ask — the staff is extremely kind.
(626) 761-8888
2718 W Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91803
Yang's Kitchen
Whether you're on the hunt for a massive brunch or a farm-to-table supper, Yang's Kitchen impresses. Come for the Asian American plates and imaginative concoctions. Stay for the natural light, airy interiors, and chilled-out atmosphere.
The brunch selection is mainly Japanese-inspired — think mochi pancakes, awase miso soup, Ikura bowls, braised Meiji tofu, and Japanese-style egg pudding with Okinawan brown sugar syrup. But there are some options for those on the hunt for Chinese-inspired bites. Try the vegan "Dan Dan" campanelle, which comes with mustard stems, Bih Shan mushrooms, spicy chili crisp, and scallion a top a bed of organic noodles. It's earthy, hot, and bright. The Mapo tofu here also comes with quite the kick thanks to sichuan pepper. But, for something more decadent, go with the "Hainan" fish rice. With chicken fat rice and dry-aged sea bass bathed in chili butter, tginger scallion sauce and pickled cucumbers keep things balanced.
(626) 281-1035
112 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Bistro Na's
Bistro Na's has mastered the art of Manchurian cuisine, one of the most delicious fusion food styles to try. All of the dishes here are elevated, maximalist, inspired by imperial Chinese traditions, and gorgeously plated. It's clearly fine dining, but it's also approachable.
The menu changes seasonally, so keep an eye out for the newest plates. Offerings dance between spicy and aromatics-packed seafood plates, mushroom-based medleys, and brightly vegetal platters. And the combinations bring all kinds of textures to the palate as well. Crispy dumplings house braised proteins and wild mushrooms within the dough folds. Crab roe is bundled up in a spring roll. Black cod is pan-seared and infused with scallion savoriness. Eggplant salad promises red pepper heat, umami-packed shallot, and garlic. There are endless possibilities — it's a fabulous choice if you're craving something contemporary, yet timeless.
(626) 286-1999
9055 E Las Tunas Drive #105, Temple City, CA 91780
You Kitchen
This strip mall spot in Alhambra slings the tastiest dumplings, but the menu also includes noodles, pancakes, buns, rice, soups, appetizers, and sweets. There's plenty to choose from, so this is a great San Gabriel Valley restaurant for outings with friends. The interiors and vibe is really casual, making it an easy pick for weekdays.
Every dish involving dough has a great chew, so if texture is your thing, You Kitchen is sure to impress. The house dumplings are spectacular, which come with crunchy edges and plump fish within. Chives add a brightness and a little green to the mix, making it a balanced dish that's hard to stop eating. Or try the egg and chive for something heftier but with all of the same perks. Other goodies worth sampling include the cucumber salad with garlic, vegetable fried noodles, seaweed egg flower soup, green onion pancake, and any of the desserts.
(626) 977-8088
1402 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine
Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine is one of those places that demonstrates why the San Gabriel Valley has one of America's best Asian food scenes. With locations in Irvine and Alhambra, this restaurant serves up flavors from Northwestern China, celebrating the people and culture of the Uyghur territory of Xinjiang — even the logo nods to the theming, with the man in the icon wearing a doppa, a traditional hat worn by those in the region.
The menu has some serious highlights. Order the Tiger Salad if you love heat, since it comes with plenty of spice-dressed peppers, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Or, get the sweet and hot braised eggplant with capsicum (pro tip: get the naan to go with it, so you can sop up all of the juices). The desserts here are also really great, and I recommend bringing a group so you can order a bunch and sample everything. The honey cake is especially worth ordering, with its ultra-thin towering layers that are lightly sweet and a little nutty.
Multiple locations
Methodology
This article is based on a combination of personal experience as a fan of Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine who's spent a lot of time in the region, and the opinions of San Gabriel Valley locals. As an ex-chef, travel writer, and foodie, I'm quite familiar with the culinary scene in this space. But to ensure I'm not limited just to my experience and that of the locals I know personally, I turned to review sites, regional publications, Reddit, and social media. I looked for posts and articles written by those who called the area home, and posts from those who reported having eaten at these spots more than once.
When narrowing down which San Gabriel Valley restaurants to include, here's what I looked for: consistently tasty and fresh food (no wilted vegetables), a variety of ingredients and preparation methods (for example, cold and hot dishes on the menu), vegetarian or pescatarian options, and, of course, a connection to Chinese or Taiwanese culinary traditions.