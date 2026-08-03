This Southern California Region Has One Of America's Best Asian Food Scenes

Beneath its famed facade of glitz and glamour, Los Angeles is also well known for expansive – and often expensive – culinary experiences. Los Angeles County itself spans roughly 4,700 square miles with a population of more than 10 million people and 88 incorporated cities. In the eastern part of this Southern California area lies the San Gabriel Valley and an Asian food scene beyond compare.

As a lifelong Los Angeles resident, seeking out delicious food is practically coded into my DNA. LA's diversity is among its greatest strengths, making it a go-to for so many international food chains, fine dining spots, and everything in between. If you're looking for AYCE Korean barbecue, satisfying Chinese Xiaolongbao, or bustling carts piled high with Cantonese dim sum, the San Gabriel Valley has it all.

One of the best aspects of the vast variety of Asian restaurants is the accessibility. While the San Gabriel Valley is home to a number of Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants, not every option needs to boast multiple dollar signs to be worth your time. In fact, some of the most delectable choices include unassuming hole-in-the-wall places and food festivals, which allow you to sample different dishes all under one roof.