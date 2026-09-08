8 Common Complaints Customers Have About Keurig Coffee Machines

"Great but stopped working," reads one Amazon review of the Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker. "Worked great until it broke," reads another. They're not alone; it seems that this sentiment is shared by many Keurig buyers, regardless of the machine. "Keurig is arrogant and cheap," says another less generous review, this time on the review platform Trustpilot. According to this particular customer, their machine made it to a year and six months before it broke.

It's no surprise that customers are irritated with Keurig. After all, its coffee machines are supposed to last much longer; the average lifespan is supposed to be between three and five years. While some say the problems can be attributed to user mistakes (like a lack of regular descaling, for example), others say they have experienced serious manufacturing-related issues, like corroded electronics and broken pumps.

For some, the short life is enough to turn them away from the brand completely. "Six months for [the] last one. Four months for the replacement," said one Redditor in the r/keurig subreddit. "I hate to go back to drip but it looks as if that's the only logical answer."