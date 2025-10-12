Why Your Keurig Is A Mold Magnet – And How To Prevent It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keurig machines deliver a solid cup of steaming coffee in less than a minute, keeping your morning ritual as simple as possible. But just because Keurigs make coffee convenient doesn't mean they don't need maintenance. When the single-serve device isn't regularly cleaned, you invite mold into its crevices, which may be toxic to consume or negatively affect the flavor of your brew. By avoiding this common Keurig mistake, you not only get the best-tasting product possible, but you can also extend the life of your machine.

Clean your device on a regular schedule to keep the process as straightforward as possible. As a general rule of thumb, you can lightly clean your Keurig every week, and descale the water reservoir and lines every two to three months. You don't need special equipment and can clean your tabletop appliance with soap and water. However, if you do decide to use a cleaner, avoid products that contain alcohol, bleach, or ammonia, as they may leave unsafe residues that could damage your machine.

It's also a good idea to routinely check for mold in hidden crevices, which may creep up as a result of the machine's consistently moist environment. One of the moldiest components of the Keurig is the drip tray, the region under your cup that collects any spilled water or coffee. But mold can develop in any undisturbed or unwashed area of your machine, and is inevitable over time without regular maintenance.