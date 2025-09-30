The Popular Coffee Maker Brand You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Reddit

Coffee makers are supposed to make your mornings easier, so there's nothing worse than a machine that brews subpar java or even breaks down. Looking at customer opinions can help you figure out what to avoid, and on Reddit, one coffee maker brand comes widely un-recommended. Countless commenters say that Keurig machines just aren't worth the cost.

Keurig's many coffee makers do have good qualities: They look sleek; require no special techniques or extra equipment to use; and it's fast and easy to brew single cups of coffee using all kinds of K-Cup pods. However, skeptics on Reddit point out that the pods cost way more money compared to whole bean or ground coffee, not to mention throwing away those tiny plastic cups is a wasteful habit. "The only real reason to have one is for the convenience in a shared space like an office," one user wrote. "But even then it's still [overpriced] and a waste with the [K-Cups]."

In debates about if Nespresso or Keurig is more sustainable for the environment, Keurig loses major points because its pods are not easily recycled. You could try to avoid mistakes when using a Keurig machine that cause unnecessary waste – some customers on Reddit strongly advocate for reusable K-Cup pod replacements. However, others note that leftover ground coffee and paper filters can be composted, and there are many other great uses for your used-up coffee grounds. According to yet more commenters, Keurig machines themselves can also wind up in landfills sooner than expected.