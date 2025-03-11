Nespresso Vs Keurig: Which Is More Sustainable For The Environment?

Both Nespresso and Keurig are responsible for pioneering the world of coffee capsules as well as popularizing a coffee preparation method that, according to a 2021 study published by Science Direct, accounts for more emissions than any other. That accounts not just for the form that the coffee comes from — which in the case of Nespresso and Keurig are single use K-Cups and Nespresso pods — and the greenhouse gases and subsequent waste they produce, but also where and how the coffee itself is sourced.

The first way consumers experience a product is its packaging, but it's also the last. And when it comes to the sustainability of coffee pods, it's as much about what the packaging is made from as it is about where it goes when you're done with it. At the same time, packaging alone cannot determine the overall sustainability of any product. It's equally as important to consider what comes inside of it. In the case of Nespresso and Keurig, that happens to be coffee: a product that's equally as much of a victim to climate change as it is a contributor to it.

According to 2023 data from Statista, coffee pod machines are not only the most unsustainable way to prepare coffee but also the preferred method for nearly 30% of coffee drinkers. So it's important for customers to understand how the leading brands compare when it comes the environment so that they can make an informed decision, even though neither brand is perfect.