11 Michelina's Frozen Dinners, Ranked

There are seasons in life when you're so busy, the idea of making dinner can seem laughable. But ordering out all the time can take a serious toll on your wallet, which isn't ideal if you're also struggling to make ends meet or are saving for something important. That's when frozen dinners might seem like an attractive option. At my grocery store, the brand Michelina's offers the absolute most frozen dinners in the entire aisle, making them seem like a solid choice when you're really pinching pennies. But how do these frozen dinners stack up against one another, and which are the best ones to try?

I'm not going to sugarcoat things for you: These frozen dinners were not particularly delicious. But at my local grocery store at the time of writing, they cost less than $2 a pop, so it only makes sense that you're not getting the highest quality. While some of these dinners are, in my opinion, really quite bad, there are others that are passable when you're hungry, only have a microwave, and are on a serious budget. I ranked these meals according to overall flavor and texture. Many of these dishes were incredibly bland, so the varieties that had the most pronounced, balanced, and natural-tasting flavors ranked near the top. Texture-wise, I was just on the hunt for limited sogginess and a pleasant mouthfeel, which was surprisingly hard to find but which showed up in a few of the higher-ranked meals on this list.