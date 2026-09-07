8 Grocery Store Bakery French Breads, Ranked

Finding a loaf of great French bread is hard. Genuine boulangeries are rare in the U.S., making supermarket bakeries a convenient place to find crusty-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside French bread. These breads vary in quality, texture, and taste, which is why I organized a taste-test with three friends to try different grocery store French breads and find the best one.

This list included breads labeled "French" on the package. Some loaves were short and stubby while others were baguettes. It's worth noting that the label "traditional French bread" in France only applies to an extremely specific product — law there states that the dough cannot ever be frozen and only flour, water, yeast or a starter, and salt can be included. This article describes U.S.-style "French" bread, which is not regulated so strictly.

Supermarkets may sell less traditional bread than Parisian bakeries, but their quality can be measured against some of the same characteristics that make authentic French bread taste so good. The taste should be subtly nutty, toasty, and sweet, with a crisp, thick, and golden brown crust. I also expected the crumb to be light and chewy, but not dry, and wanted the bread to slice easily, rather than crushing the crumb. Bread with these positive qualities ranked highly, while those that had paper crusts, dense crumbs, powdery textures, or dry, unpleasant tastes ranked low.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.