Does Food Packaging Affect Flavor? Here's What The Science Says

News about food packaging is everywhere these days — from debates over plastic waste harming the environment, to concerns about microplastics entering our bodies and what that means for our health. Yet there's one impact of packaging we rarely talk about, even though it affects us every time we eat: how packaging influences flavor. While the primary purpose of food packaging is to make storage and transport easier and to protect food from contamination in order to extend shelf life, it can unintentionally alter how food tastes and smells.

Food packaging comes in a variety of materials, each chosen for its ability to preserve and transport food. The most common types include metals like aluminum and steel, glass, wood derivatives such as cardboard and paperboard, and various plastics. While designed to keep food safe and extend shelf life, these materials can also unintentionally affect flavor. Acidic foods in metal cans, for example, may develop a metallic taste from reactions with the lining. Paper-based packaging, especially popular in the dairy industry, has been proven to be susceptible to chemical transfers resulting in stale flavor.

And then there's plastic. Given how much of our food is packaged in it, it may seem like plastic doesn't significantly affect flavor. The reality is quite the opposite.