The Reason Bread Tastes So Much Better In France

French gastronomy is characterized by two things: Good wine, and even better bread. It's why there's a bakery on virtually every corner of Paris, and why you see so many French people walking with a baguette peeking out of their bags. Bread is an intrinsic part of everyday life in France — so much so that UNESCO gave the baguette World Heritage status in 2022, an act symbolic of the specific knowledge and techniques that go into baking it. But, that's not a sentiment reserved to the baguette. In fact, the reason why bread tastes so much better in France is because of French bakers' attention to the care and quality of everything they bake.

Given that bread is such an integral part of French culture and life, it's held to high standard — and that goes for the people, the bakers, and the law. One of the reasons the bread you get at bakeries in France tastes so much better is that, according to French law, a business cannot call itself a boulangerie (the French word for bakery) if the dough and bread aren't made in the same location. That simple fact means the bread is always freshly made on site, and it's made even better by the sheer difference in quality of ingredients and the care that goes into them.

A good French bread recipe begins with what you put into it. However, those ingredients are also elevated by the bakers' own attention to detail and care — that's where you taste the difference.