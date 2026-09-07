6 Chains To Visit If You're Nostalgic For Don Pablo's

Regular readers know that we here at Tasting Table are huge fans of those nostalgic strolls down memory lane that bring back all the feels. We're not alone in that, and some restaurant chains have even invested in the power of nostalgia to lure customers back through the doors. The sad fact is that some of the largest and most popular chains of the late 20th century have become nothing more than a warm, fuzzy feeling we can only hope to recapture. Don Pablo's is the now-defunct Tex-Mex chain that was almost as popular as Chi-Chi's in its heyday, and those who remember it know that it was amazing — and few modern chains can compare.

The last location closed back in 2019, and today, one-time loyal customers are left to reminisce about restaurants that made you feel as though you'd pulled up a chair at a table nestled in a village courtyard in Mexico. Others loved seeing the freshly made tortillas, and these days, copycat recipes are eagerly shared and saved because everything from the sopapillas to the queso was delish.

Fond memories of this place made us wonder if there's anything comparable today that can fill the void. The good news is there are a few chains that are serving up tasty nachos, freshly-made tortillas, and heaping platters of downright delightful Tex-Mex classics. These are the fun, family-friendly spots that are as much about the vibe as the food, and while Don Pablo's is without equal, these places get close.