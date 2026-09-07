6 Chains To Visit If You're Nostalgic For Don Pablo's
Regular readers know that we here at Tasting Table are huge fans of those nostalgic strolls down memory lane that bring back all the feels. We're not alone in that, and some restaurant chains have even invested in the power of nostalgia to lure customers back through the doors. The sad fact is that some of the largest and most popular chains of the late 20th century have become nothing more than a warm, fuzzy feeling we can only hope to recapture. Don Pablo's is the now-defunct Tex-Mex chain that was almost as popular as Chi-Chi's in its heyday, and those who remember it know that it was amazing — and few modern chains can compare.
The last location closed back in 2019, and today, one-time loyal customers are left to reminisce about restaurants that made you feel as though you'd pulled up a chair at a table nestled in a village courtyard in Mexico. Others loved seeing the freshly made tortillas, and these days, copycat recipes are eagerly shared and saved because everything from the sopapillas to the queso was delish.
Fond memories of this place made us wonder if there's anything comparable today that can fill the void. The good news is there are a few chains that are serving up tasty nachos, freshly-made tortillas, and heaping platters of downright delightful Tex-Mex classics. These are the fun, family-friendly spots that are as much about the vibe as the food, and while Don Pablo's is without equal, these places get close.
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
You'll find Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas, and the Don Pablo's vibes are particularly strong here. Some fondly remember Don Pablo's as being an incredibly fun place to go, and it's even been likened to Disney's Epcot for its immersive decor and ambiance. Abuelo's is designed the same way, made to create the feeling that you're heading to your favorite fun family member's home for dinner.
There are scratch-made salsas and tortillas to be found here as well, and remember those sprawling platters from Don Pablo's that you could mix-and-match to your heart's content? Abuelo's has those, too, allowing customers to choose from a variety of enchiladas and fajitas alongside rice, beans, and house-made sauces and dips.
There's an interesting thing that happened with these two chains. Don Pablo's filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and closed entirely by 2019, while Abuelo's was eyeing massive expansion plans in 2017. There were 40 Abuelo's locations at the time, but things didn't go according to plan. Bankruptcy came in 2025; the chain had closed half its stores, and it's impossible to tell whether its generous portions, incredible margaritas, and rave-worthy sangria will propel the chain back to its former size.
Costa Vida
Costa Vida is scattered across in a seemingly random number of states, with the most locations in its home state of Utah. You might stumble on one anywhere from California to Florida, and if you happen across one while feeling that hankerin' for Don Pablo's, you should definitely stop in. Costa Vida was founded with the goal of bringing ultra-fresh, scratch-made food to the table, and while the menu isn't as expansive as Don Pablo's once was, it's still chock full of staples like enchiladas, burritos, nachos, and tacos.
It's also highly customizable, allowing customers to adjust proteins, toppings, ingredients, and portion sizes. That includes a slow-cooked sweet pork that's spawned copycat recipe attempts and helped earn this place fans who say it's a go-to when they want something fresh, flavorful, and fast. It's a good thing you can mix-and-match meats because the barbacoa and steak also get rave reviews, and there's another reason for Don Pablo's fans to give this one a try.
No meal at Don Pablo's was complete until you wrapped things up with some of those delicious sopapillas, the dessert that still has former customers hunting for the perfect knockoff recipe. Costa Vida has a number of desserts on offer, including key lime pie, tres leches, and a highly recommended cinnamon tortilla that'll take you right back to those good old days. It's been a favorite for years, a simple but perfect sweet bite to end the meal.
Chuy's
Chuy's is legit Tex-Mex. It first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since expanded into other states including Colorado, Ohio, and Virginia. It was absorbed by the Darden Restaurants conglomerate in 2024, meaning further expansion was almost immediately in the cards. That's incredibly good news for longtime Don Pablo's fans, as you'll find the fun and funky decor you love and miss, along with freshly made tortillas, scratch-made sauces, and lime juice that's always fresh, too.
The menu will look familiar, too, with queso dips to start and plenty of combo platters to choose from. House specialties include chimichangas — that delectable, deep-fried dish with an incredibly complicated origin story — flautas, enchiladas, and rellenos. Chuy's fajitas are some of the best you can find at any chain restaurant, while any of those options pair pretty perfectly with the ever-popular, always fresh margaritas that are guaranteed to please.
No matter what you order, take advice from regulars and don't skip the creamy jalapeño sauce. It doesn't just elevate anything you might want to put it on. It's so good that some go as far as to call it life-changing. Happy hour is always a fun time, and when you add in a fun ambiance and that funky Tex-Mex atmosphere, it's easy to see how this one scratches that itch for Don Pablo's.
Chevys Fresh Mex
One of the things you'll find Don Pablo's fans reminiscing about is the freshly made tortillas — though it was more than just about the tortillas. Some appreciated the spectacle and production of it, and we found Reddit users who remember going as kids and getting pieces of dough to play with at the tables. Chevys Fresh Mex has perfected the spectacle of tortilla-making down to a science. It was founded in 1986 and initially became popular thanks to a tortilla-making gadget called El Machino, which was capable of cranking out about 900 tortillas an hour.
Sadly, the machines have been replaced by spinning comals. Even sadder, the chain is now spread thinly across a handful of states, including California, Minnesota, and Virginia. While that's a bummer, it's still a completely legit option for anyone who's missing Don Pablo's. The menu will look very familiar; there are massive appetizers, smokin' hot fajita skillets, and the ability to create your own perfect combo platter. Desserts deliver, too, with options like sundaes, flan, and deep-fried ice cream.
If you were an adult during the era of Don Pablo's, there's a chance it's the margaritas you miss. They're so good that they've inspired some to try and replicate them, and Chevys has you covered there, too. Think memorable strawberry margaritas, and delicious watermelon ones that you can request to have made alcohol-free.
El Cholo
We could wax poetic about the combo platters at Don Pablo's, but those who remember this chain already know what we're talking about. These plates came with a mix-and-match combination of essential Tex-Mex favorites, and there's no denying that it's a great way to try a little bit of everything.
Alejandro and Rosa Borquez opened the first El Cholo in Los Angeles, and it became wildly popular — in part thanks to the customizable platters that are now a staple in other Tex-Mex chains. Today, you can find other El Cholo locations in California and Salt Lake City, and it's still a family owned chain that's serving the OG Combination Plates in an ultra-friendly atmosphere that makes you feel like it's absolutely where you belong.
Some of the menu choices are outside the norm, with crab taquitos and enchiladas that have been customer favorites for a long time. Seasonal specialties like the green corn tamales give fans something to look forward to, and so does the happy hour. Margaritas like the frosty coconut steal the show, and remember that when you stop here, you're stopping at a spot that was on a regular rotation for stars from Bing Crosby to Jack Nicholson.
El Torito Mexican Restaurant
El Torito has been around since 1954. While you'll have to head to California to find one, it's worth the trip. According to the chain's lore, it popularized many of the staples of the Don Pablo's dining experience. It still checks all the boxes, from fresh guacamole made tableside and sharable apps to sizzling fajitas, slow-roasted carnitas, enchiladas, and luscious desserts.
The margarita menu is almost as long as the food menu, delivering on funky flavors like guava hibiscus, watermelon, and midori melon. Happy hour lives up to its name, and staff gets high praise for making everyone feel like a regular even if it's your first time there.
Unfortunately, El Torito seems to be facing some of the same struggles that plagued Don Pablo's, in spite of regular rave reviews for everything from the chips and salsa to the margaritas to the generous portions of fajitas and enchiladas. The chain's founder died in 2014, and after hitting a late-1980s heyday with a max of 187 locations and a multi-state footprint, it's shrunk to 21 locations in its home state. Time will tell if things can turn around, but there's no denying that the restaurant industry is a tough one. We'd hate to see this Don Pablo's-esque chain disappear into the hazy mists of foodie history.