The Failed Tex-Mex Chain That Was Almost As Popular As Chi-Chi's

These days, you've got your fair share of quick-service Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants to choose from. There's Chi-Chi's, On The Border, and Chuy's, or even Chipotle, Moe's, and Tijuana Flats to pick up an order of zesty nachos, jalapeno-stuffed tacos, or fajita burritos. For a time, there was another big contender in the game, Don Pablo's Grille Mexicana, and although you won't find any operational restaurants today, the chain's legacy lives on.

At the height of its reign, Don Pablo's was operating about 120 restaurants from Ohio to New Jersey and several other states across the country. The business was acquired by Apple South in 1993, the same company that operated several Applebee's locations, but was transferred to Avado Brands just a few years later when Apple South separated from Applebee's and rebranded.

Both were owned by franchisee Tom DuPree, who aimed to expand Don Pablo's into a mega-chain. By the 2000s, Avado Brands disbanded, and in the next decade, the Don Pablo's chains fell into the hands of Rita Restaurant Corp. and Food Management Partners. Around this time, things went downhill for the chain, with restaurants closing until Don Pablo's officially filed for bankruptcy in 2017. If only it had followed in Friendly's footsteps and beaten bankruptcy, we could still be enjoying those homemade tortillas today.