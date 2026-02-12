9 Restaurant Chains Serving The Best Fajitas, According To Reviews

There's something magical about the moment fajitas come out of a restaurant kitchen, paraded through the dining room with that tantalizing sizzle that has everyone who ordered something else second-guessing themselves. Fajitas are one of those dishes that will turn heads. But here's the thing — they're easy to get wrong. Bad fajitas are usually really, really bad, but which chain restaurants are going above and beyond to put out the best?

Some have built up a reputation for serving up stellar fajitas, and let's start with a walk down memory lane. One of the chains serving up the best fajitas discontinued them after a 1990s heyday, and shockingly, that was McDonald's. That's right: Chicken fajitas are the Tex-Mex item that McDonald's customers still miss. The good news is that there are plenty of great options still on the table.

To come up with our recommendations, we wanted to get opinions from customers, so we did some digging. We looked for the places that had multiple locations getting consistently good reviews for the fajitas, and we were also looking for some key things: The best places have a variety of protein options, are highly-lauded for the spices and marinades on the meats, as well as having properly-proportioned amounts. Those vegetables have to be perfectly cooked every time, servings have to be generous, and we gave bonus points to places that have customers asking for copycat recipes. Here's who came out on top.