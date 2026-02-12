9 Restaurant Chains Serving The Best Fajitas, According To Reviews
There's something magical about the moment fajitas come out of a restaurant kitchen, paraded through the dining room with that tantalizing sizzle that has everyone who ordered something else second-guessing themselves. Fajitas are one of those dishes that will turn heads. But here's the thing — they're easy to get wrong. Bad fajitas are usually really, really bad, but which chain restaurants are going above and beyond to put out the best?
Some have built up a reputation for serving up stellar fajitas, and let's start with a walk down memory lane. One of the chains serving up the best fajitas discontinued them after a 1990s heyday, and shockingly, that was McDonald's. That's right: Chicken fajitas are the Tex-Mex item that McDonald's customers still miss. The good news is that there are plenty of great options still on the table.
To come up with our recommendations, we wanted to get opinions from customers, so we did some digging. We looked for the places that had multiple locations getting consistently good reviews for the fajitas, and we were also looking for some key things: The best places have a variety of protein options, are highly-lauded for the spices and marinades on the meats, as well as having properly-proportioned amounts. Those vegetables have to be perfectly cooked every time, servings have to be generous, and we gave bonus points to places that have customers asking for copycat recipes. Here's who came out on top.
Chuy's
Chuy's has been a favorite for a long time, and it got its start in Austin, Texas, in 1982. For years, it's advertised itself as having the best fajitas around, and customers agree. A few things set Chuy's apart from the rest, starting with the fact that the chain prides itself on using always-fresh, never-frozen ingredients for those sweet, sweet fajitas.
The result has happy customers heading to Reddit to wonder just how Chuy's manages to get such consistently, ultra-tender meat, and it's actually given away the secret. Meats are marinated overnight, left sitting in oil, lime juice, serrano pepper, a dash of cayenne, Shiner Bock beer, salt, and pepper. Some time on the grill and they're ready to sizzle their way to the table — cooked to customers' specifications: Some Reddit users have pointed out they prefer beef fajitas medium rare, and Chuy's is happy to make that happen.
Other reviews say that it's obvious Chuy's takes a commitment to always-fresh ingredients very seriously, and that the fajitas are so good that they've been a go-to item for a long time. People mention that portions are generous and the handmade tortillas put these head and shoulders above others. Customers think the citrus flavor from the lime helps make the steak shine, while the chicken gets high praise for being consistently juicy and delicious. Bonus: There's a lot of love out there for accompaniments like the salsa, too.
Pappasito's Cantina
You'll have to head to Texas or Georgia to stop at Pappasito's Cantina, but those who love an outstanding fajita dinner say that it's worth it — and plenty of locals say that the chicken and steak fajitas are both a go-to order for everyday treats and special celebrations. Some loyal customers have been singing the praises of the fajitas here for years, saying that they're the best in town. When that town is Austin, Texas, that says a lot.
It's the marinade that has some returning again and again, citing a unique flavor that's like teriyaki. Fans have tried to replicate the marinade but claim to always come up short, but copycat recipes always include pineapple juice, lime juice, and soy sauce. Large, char-grilled hunks of meat are consistently seasoned to perfection, and the number of customers who say these are the best-ever fajitas is wildly impressive. The chain serves fajitas that were meant to be served, from the juicy and tender meat to the fresh tortillas.
These are also served with a bit of garlic butter that gets a shout-out from a number of customers, and it's been that way for years. Although the beef and chicken fajitas get the most love, it's also worth noting that there's an impressive array of options on the menu. There's also pork carnitas fajitas and shrimp fajitas, or a beef fajita that comes with quail and shrimp brochette.
On the Border
Although there are still a number of locations spread across the country, On the Border has had a tough time of it. This once-popular Tex-Mex chain is still holding on after bankruptcy, although more than 70 locations closed in 2025. However, the good news is that recent reviews celebrate how good the fajitas are and how there are some great deals and specials to be found, too.
And it kind of makes sense: Pappasito's Cantina is also on our list for serving some of the best chain restaurant fajitas around, and On the Border was acquired by the owner of Pappasito's after filing for bankruptcy. Customers who have headed there both before and after the acquisition say that there's been a massive improvement, with some giving dishes like the chicken fajita salad their stamp of approval. That's not to say that the fajitas here haven't had some serious fans before the ownership change, because they definitely did.
For years, On the Border has been known for fajitas that have a uniquely smoky flavor from being grilled over mesquite, and that was kept in place post-transition. Delicious fajitas are even better with some outstanding chips and salsa, and reviews confirm that's what many find here. Customers also appreciate the freshly hand-pressed tortillas that they can see being made.
Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory
Rosa's Cafe is another Texas-based chain that gets a lot of love for the fajitas on offer, with some fans even heading to Reddit to try to figure out just what kind of seasoning blend is used to make the beef and chicken so incredibly tasty. Others headed to the threads to spread the word about the beef fajita burritos and the guacamole, with former employees chiming in to say that they're still massive fans even after working there.
The beef fajita plate also gets a lot of love, while the tortillas set this place apart from the rest (along with the roasted jalapeño). Those super fresh tortillas help make the fajitas the kind of thing that has customers staying loyal for decades, while others appreciate additions like the guacamole and cheese. And seriously, did we mention those tortillas? Because a lot of fans do.
Some say that the melt-in-your-mouth beef made them realize that they love fajitas, and they become a consistent go-to and favorite for those who give them a try. Rosa's is also set apart by its breakfast menu, which runs from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., and includes a steak fajita and egg plate. It's a total win for anyone craving a spicy breakfast.
Baja Fresh
When we here at Tasting Table ranked Mexican restaurant chains from worst to best, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill came in near the top. In addition to having some of the best quesadillas of any restaurant chain, Baja Fresh also delivers in a big way when it comes to fajitas. Menu options include steak, chicken, pork carnitas, and shrimp, and customers can also choose between flour and corn tortillas. There are plenty of salsa choices, too, and the salsa is so delicious that it has some Reddit users heading to the forum for help in replicating it — after they admit that they've been failing for years.
Fajitas come with black beans that get favorable reviews and high recommendations, but you can swap in pinto beans if you prefer. The chain calls its fajitas one of the most popular menu items, and customers confirm that they're not only delicious but affordably priced.
Others note that they're pleasantly surprised by the portion sizes, saying that they often receive enough for several meals. Though we did find some debate over portion sizes, customers who made a nostalgic, haven't-been-in-years visit in 2025 report that they still taste incredibly fresh and the salsa bar is as amazing as it's always been. Others find it the perfect Tex-Mex fast food place — thanks to the fajitas.
Taco Palenque
Taco Palenque might be based in Texas, but we have some good news for anyone who might want to try the fajitas here: Pirata Steak Fajita kits are available on GoldBelly. They're known for being a little different than the typical fajitas, as they're made with two tortillas held together by a layer of refried beans. Delicious? Absolutely, so much so that Reddit users rave that these things are absolutely worth the price point, while some share in jest that they're so good, they're legally changing their name in homage.
The price gets mentioned in many reviews and online conversations, and yes, this place is a little higher than you might expect. Still, plenty of fans say that options like the beef fajitas are very good — and generously portioned — that it's absolutely worth it. Other fajita-adjacent items — like the beef fajita quesadilla — come highly recommended, with some saying that this is the kind of food that makes it into their dreams.
Some customers note that if you're looking for beef fajitas that are consistently delicious, this is your place. Super flavorful with a delightfully smoky taste, every piece is tender, juicy, and perfectly cooked. The tortillas are always a win, and loyal fans say that the hype is real. This chain may have the skin of a fast food joint, but experiences are as good as you might expect from any sit-down restaurant.
El Torito
El Torito has locations in Southern California up into San Francisco, and there are a number of requests and attempts out there for copycat recipes of the chain's fajitas. Interestingly, way back in 1986, the Los Angeles Times managed to source two real, actual recipes from El Torito, revealing that the chicken fajitas were made with an achiote-based sauce, while the beef was marinated in a mix that included soy sauce, water, white vinegar, garlic, and white pepper. There's margarine in the final recipe, too, which might be another reason these are so good.
The only problem people have with these is that it's tough to choose between the steak and the chicken, although the veggie version has fans, too. They're the kind of fajitas that turn customers into repeat customers, with some recommending them as the ideal, perfectly-seasoned, generously-portioned dish for the table to share.
Are fajitas even better when they're served alongside rave-worthy margaritas? We'd say that they are, and that definitely seems to be the case here. Also? The salsa is so good that some say you're going to want a few bowls of it to add to those oh-so-delicious, flame-grilled fajitas. The shrimp option is a favorite as well, and the only thing that gets consistently higher praise than the fajitas is the service.
Mi Cocina
You'll find Mi Cocina locations scattered across Texas, and the general idea is that it was founded as a high-quality, upscale sort of place. It makes sense, then, that you'll see some pretty neat options for fajitas on the menu here. Sunset Style fajitas come with queso, rice, guacamole, and crispy fried onions, and if that sounds delicious, customers confirm that it is — and they've been recommending them for years. We totally understand why, as this would add an amazing crunch that most fajitas are lacking.
There's also vegan fajitas, served with poblanos, mushrooms, onions, beans, guac, and pico de gallo. They're delicious enough that you don't need to be vegan to order and enjoy them, and in case those aren't enough choices, you can also opt for salads, nachos, or quesadillas made with fajita beef and chicken.
One thing that truly sets the fajitas apart is that they deliver on the spice and heat levels in a way that's downright divine. That's not only true of the fajitas, but the salsa as well — and customers warn that you might just be tempted to fill up on chips and salsa before your main meal even makes it to the table. Consistency is key, and the fajitas are always on point, and they're sure not to disappoint anyone looking for something a little outside-the-box.
Fajita Pete's
With a name like Fajita Pete's, you know this chain has to take fajitas pretty seriously, and it does. The idea is a little different, though, as most locations have a heavy focus on catering and delivery as opposed to dine-in, and honestly, the only thing better than delicious fajitas is the ones you can enjoy without changing out of your pajamas. This place also gets high praise for being the ideal way to cater to a large group, particularly because the fajitas are so good, everyone's almost guaranteed to be pleased.
That's the case no matter what type you opt for, particularly the juicy, slightly smoky chicken fajitas. Seasoning and flavors are always on point, the steak is always flawlessly tender, the grilled jalapeños are a brilliant touch, and plenty of customers love the fact that there's a freshness that doesn't come with some of the other big-name, fast food chains.
Some customers get a massive order, freeze it, and have it ready-to-go on a whim. Others love the speed and convenience — particularly when they need to feed a family — and some say that they find themselves returning multiple times a week. Add in generous portions, great salsa and guac, and you get a place that some say have fajitas that are entering into best-ever territory.
Methodology
In order to put together our list of best chain restaurant fajitas, we did a few things — starting, of course, with looking at a lot of reviews. Those that made our list had overwhelmingly good reviews from a variety of sources and at multiple chain locations, and also had fans heading to social media to request copycat recipes. Here are tips and tricks for making good fajitas at home if you attempt them.
We also looked for reviews that lauded consistently delicious, flavorful, and perfectly-cooked high-quality meats, with proteins like steak that were cut and prepared in a way that made them consistently tender. It was also important that restaurants had equally good accompaniments like beans and vegetables, and options like grilled jalapeños and crispy fried onions. Finally, outstanding margaritas were a bonus.