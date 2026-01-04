The '90s Tex-Mex McDonald's Menu Item Customers Still Crave
McDonald's has long been known for its extensive menu that includes burgers, fries, and kids' meals, but what you may not know about the fast food giant is that it once dabbled in the Tex-Mex craze. That's right: back in the 1990s, McDonald's offered chicken fajitas to its customers. While there are certainly discontinued menu items that we don't miss, this was not one of them.
Debuting in 1993 at a price of two for $2.99, the fajitas featured fresh tomatoes, green peppers, and onions served in a soft tortilla shell with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of mild or hot picante sauce. According to the brand's advertisements at the time, these fajitas offered McDonald's patrons a "taste of Mexico ... without the sunburn."
The Chicken Fajitas, which could have very well landed on the list of McDonald's items with the most protein, remained on the chain's menu throughout the '90s and were featured as part of the chain's "Taste of the Month" promo. Although they were ultimately discontinued for unknown reasons, customers still remember the chicken fajitas to this day and have taken to social media to air their grievances.
McDonald's customers want the Chicken Fajitas back on the menu
Across social media, fans are begging McDonald's to "bring back the fajitas." On Facebook, users have written, "I loved these! Wish they'd make a comeback," and "If they brought these back, I would actually eat there with my kids." One user even claimed they'd do "anything for these to come back. Meanwhile, on Instagram, commenters have praised the chicken fajitas as "the best." "Not a day goes by [that] I don't think of them," one Instagrammer wrote. Someone even launched a petition on Change.org, but it unfortunately closed after gaining just 57 supporters.
Although there's no reason to think McDonald's would bring the chicken fajitas back to its menu, the fast food chain does offer something somewhat similar: its chicken wraps. As of this writing, there are two chicken wrap options, including the Ranch Snack Wrap and the Spicy Snack Wrap, the latter of which is the closest thing to the fajitas of the 1990s.