The '90s Tex-Mex McDonald's Menu Item Customers Still Crave

McDonald's has long been known for its extensive menu that includes burgers, fries, and kids' meals, but what you may not know about the fast food giant is that it once dabbled in the Tex-Mex craze. That's right: back in the 1990s, McDonald's offered chicken fajitas to its customers. While there are certainly discontinued menu items that we don't miss, this was not one of them.

Debuting in 1993 at a price of two for $2.99, the fajitas featured fresh tomatoes, green peppers, and onions served in a soft tortilla shell with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of mild or hot picante sauce. According to the brand's advertisements at the time, these fajitas offered McDonald's patrons a "taste of Mexico ... without the sunburn."

The Chicken Fajitas, which could have very well landed on the list of McDonald's items with the most protein, remained on the chain's menu throughout the '90s and were featured as part of the chain's "Taste of the Month" promo. Although they were ultimately discontinued for unknown reasons, customers still remember the chicken fajitas to this day and have taken to social media to air their grievances.