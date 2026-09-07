9 Store-Bought Taco Shells, Ranked Worst To Best

Craving tacos at home? Then it always comes down to the same, age-old question: hard or soft shell? A soft taco arguably does the trick in most cases, making for a more flexible, easy-to-eat taco experience. But it's hard to resist the craveable levels of crunch that hard shells provide. Today, I'm taking a closer look at the latter by tasting — and ranking — nine different store-bought taco shells. These are brands that you'll likely find on store shelves at your own local grocery store and that you can incorporate into your next taco night spread.

From plain, yellow corn crunchy taco shells to varieties that are perhaps unconventionally seasoned, I've tasted nine different taco shells to give you the 411 on what they have to offer. I've evaluated these hard taco shells by texture (namely, how good is the crunch?) and flavor, considering both freshness and overall flavor. Sometimes, shape also came into play in determining where a specific variety of taco shell ended up in this ranking.

Whether you're a diehard hard shell person or you're just looking for a way to incorporate more variety in your taco nights (without making your own taco shells at home), these store-bought taco shell finds are sure to deliver new levels of flavor and crunchy texture. And soft shell people? Don't worry. You can check out our ranking of corn tortillas and flour tortillas.