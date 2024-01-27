Make Your Own Hard Taco Shells With Just A Tortilla And A Glass

Taco night just got even better. Forget store-bought taco shells — instead, craft your own crispy, golden, hard taco shells right at home using just a microwave-safe glass and some tortillas. It's a game-changing technique that will take your taco experience to the next level. Let's explore how to make quick hard taco shells and even take this tip further for a delightful twist.

Creating hard taco shells is surprisingly simple and requires minimal equipment. Start with your favorite tortillas, preferably smallish ones. Flour or corn tortillas both work beautifully. Find a standard microwave-safe water glass and place the tortilla in the glass so that the sides are wrapped against the inside of the glass, making sure it sits snugly at the bottom. For larger tortillas, you can fold them in half first, before putting them in a glass.

Microwave the tortilla in the glass for about 30 seconds. Keep a close eye on it to prevent overcooking, as microwave times may vary. After microwaving, carefully remove the glass (it may be hot), and you'll find your tortilla has transformed into a crunchy, hard taco shell, perfect for loading up with your favorite taco filling. You could start with our halloumi taco recipe for a meat-free treat.