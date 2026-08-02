5 Corn Tortilla Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There are plenty of different types of tortillas out there, but if you're buying them from the grocery store (instead of making them from scratch), you only have two options available to you: flour and corn tortillas. If you're making burritos or a similar dish where you need a really flexible tortilla, then the flour variety is the way to go. However, flour tortillas generally aren't as flavorful as their corn counterparts, and they don't offer the same complexity to a dish. They're also often considered healthier in terms of lower calorie content and higher fiber content. Plus, you just can't beat a place of tacos that are made with delicious, perfectly toasted corn tortillas.

But with so many tortilla brands out there on the market, it can be difficult to choose which will taste best in your favorite recipes. Therefore, I've tasted corn tortillas from five different brands to get a better sense of which ones boast the best flavor and texture, then ranked them from worst to best. The highest-ranked tortillas on this list are first and foremost flavorful, with a noticeable corn flavor that tastes even better when toasted, and they also tend to be thicker, with a slightly bouncier, moister texture than their thinner, drier counterparts. By switching up your corn tortilla game, you're guaranteeing an undeniably more interesting taco night.