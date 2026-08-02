5 Corn Tortilla Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
There are plenty of different types of tortillas out there, but if you're buying them from the grocery store (instead of making them from scratch), you only have two options available to you: flour and corn tortillas. If you're making burritos or a similar dish where you need a really flexible tortilla, then the flour variety is the way to go. However, flour tortillas generally aren't as flavorful as their corn counterparts, and they don't offer the same complexity to a dish. They're also often considered healthier in terms of lower calorie content and higher fiber content. Plus, you just can't beat a place of tacos that are made with delicious, perfectly toasted corn tortillas.
But with so many tortilla brands out there on the market, it can be difficult to choose which will taste best in your favorite recipes. Therefore, I've tasted corn tortillas from five different brands to get a better sense of which ones boast the best flavor and texture, then ranked them from worst to best. The highest-ranked tortillas on this list are first and foremost flavorful, with a noticeable corn flavor that tastes even better when toasted, and they also tend to be thicker, with a slightly bouncier, moister texture than their thinner, drier counterparts. By switching up your corn tortilla game, you're guaranteeing an undeniably more interesting taco night.
5. Mission
Let's face it: Depending on what part of the country you're in, you may or may not have an easy time finding all of the corn tortilla brands on this list. One that you're almost certainly going to come across, though, is Mission. This is one of the most easily recognizable name brands in the taco game, but ubiquity doesn't always equal deliciousness. Now, do these tortillas taste bad? Absolutely not. They're pretty solid, and I've purchased them plenty of times before. I think that they have a nice, pliable texture, even though they're a bit thin. Still, after toasting, I noticed these tortillas got quite a bit softer, which is nice if you're vehemently team soft taco.
Among the tortillas I tried in this lineup, I find this variety has the least pronounced flavor. That's not always a bad thing, of course — if you're looking for tortillas that don't impart much of their own flavor on a dish, this option certainly makes sense. However, I prefer tortillas that add a bit more to the equation, which is why Mission ranks the lowest on this lineup for me.
4. Guerrero
Now, I think that Guerrero corn tortillas represent a step up in tortilla taste and quality. I've seen them at grocery stores across the country, so I think it's safe to say that it's a pretty accessible brand. I really like that these tortillas don't seem to break easily at all. Even though I think they could be a touch thicker, the texture of these tortillas makes me think they would stand up well to nearly any filling.
Honestly, if I tasted Guerrero and Mission at different times (especially if I were tasting them with fillings), I don't know that I'd be able to detect any major differences. However, when I tried one right after the other, I found that this variety was just slightly more flavorful, with a bolder, slightly more noticeable corn flavor. I think this is still an excellent option, but it wasn't my favorite tortilla brand of the bunch.
3. La Banderita
La Banderita's corn tortillas won't let you down. It's not my favorite corn tortilla brand, but I think it's worth seeking out if you're just looking for a simple version. To me, these corn tortillas at first seemed pretty stiff, stiffer than the other varieties were straight out of the bag. However, once I lightly toasted one, its texture became a bit softer. Ultimately, though, I think these could've been more pliable. That slight toughness has its appeal, though — it makes for a chewier tortilla experience, which I can imagine would be particularly tasty if you were working with fillings that are otherwise relatively soft without much bite themselves.
But these really shine on the flavor front. They are corn-forward, with a subtle sweetness that I didn't pick up on with the other brands. There's also a subtle nuttiness here, which instantly makes for a more interesting dish. And since this is another pretty accessible corn tortilla brand, it's an easy product to snag the next time you're at the grocery store.
2. Chi-Chi's
Honestly, I didn't feel super confident about this corn tortilla brand, considering it's from the popular Tex-Mex restaurant of the same name. A lot of times, you're not exactly getting the highest-quality food from these types of chain restaurants. However, I was surprised to find that Chi-Chi's corn tortillas are actually quite delicious. While some of the brands on this list boast products with a subtle nuttiness, you actually get a lot of it here. That intense (for a tortilla) flavor complexity makes for an interesting bite before you ever add any fillings. This might be because the tortilla seemed to toast quicker than the other options. After being toasted, the tortillas had an excellent texture, albeit a bit thin.
Something I don't like about this brand, though, is how easily the tortillas tear. Pulling them out of the bag, I noticed that the two top tortillas were already torn, while a third ripped easily when I took it out. If you opt for this brand, make sure to handle each individual tortilla with care.
1. Goya
Now, we've arrived at the most delicious corn tortillas of them all. When I think of Goya, tortillas aren't the first thing to come to mind — rather, I think of canned beans. Therefore, I didn't really know what to expect from this brand. But when I tasted these tortillas, I immediately knew that they were the best. What really stood out to me is just how thick the tortillas are. They're quite substantial, which means that they'll hold their share of fillings easily.
But it's not just the thickness — these corn tortillas also have an excellent texture that reminds me of homemade tortillas. No, they're not as good as the homemade variety (that's a pretty high bar), but they have a slight, bouncy squishiness that makes you feel like you're getting something a bit more elevated. These tortillas also deliver a brighter flavor than Chi-Chi's, but with a similar nuttiness and complexity.
Methodology
For this article, I selected all the tortilla brands I had access to at several local grocery stores in my area. To taste-test them, I first tried the tortillas straight out of the bag and then again toasted to get a better sense of how they would perform under both conditions. My favorite corn tortillas deliver a softer, more pliable texture and greater thickness than the lower-ranked varieties, while also providing a degree of flavor complexity. I especially looked for nutty and sweet flavors adding more interest to an otherwise relatively neutral-tasting food.