Say Goodbye To Bland Burgers With One Swicy Ingredient
It seems as though ketchup is the one condiment we always reach for with burgers. Still, that doesn't mean it's the only possibility. When all that tangy acidity has gotten a little too repetitive, try giving your burger a sweet and spicy (or swicy, if you will) twist instead. Hot honey is how you do it, all in a single easy, delicious drizzle.
An infused blend of sweet honey and spicy chili peppers (and occasionally some vinegar), hot honey lands on the patty in a way that brings the entire burger to life. Its bright heat is outstanding as it cuts through every heavy flavor note and invigorates the taste buds — as most spicy condiments do. However, unlike your typical hot sauces, that heat doesn't strike sharply against the taste buds, but is rather balanced out by a delightfully sweet aroma. That same sticky sweetness also contrasts with the savory-rich meat, adding an extra layer of flavor dimension that keeps your burger endlessly exciting.
In its simplest form, hot honey only needs to be drizzled onto your burger patty to immediately make an impact. Other times, depending on the chosen protein, you can get a little more elaborate with the execution. With chicken or salmon, a hot honey glaze will guarantee a scrumptious outcome. Alternatively, you can turn hot honey into an easy, sweet-and-spicy marinade for a juicy steak or plump shrimp and enjoy a restaurant-worthy burger.
Other ways to make hot honey a part of your burger
A hot honey burger is as versatile as it gets. In addition to the meat, you can incorporate hot honey into many other toppings. Caramelized onions, for example, can only get better when laced with this condiment's own sweet depth. On the side of smoky richness, bacon coated in hot honey, sizzling hot as it comes off the pan, might just make for one of the best burgers you've ever had. You can also add sweet heat to classic coleslaw with hot honey, which will undoubtedly fit right into any burger.
If we're talking cheese, consider more than just the classic American variety. Much like how you can serve halloumi with hot honey for a party-pleasing appetizer, this exact same combination can also make for quite a fascinating burger, especially when paired with crispy fried chicken. In fact, you can even skip the meat altogether and just use hot honey-grilled halloumi cheese for a different take on your burger. Another stellar pick is pimento cheese, which also offers a tangy, peppery-sweet taste that will bode marvelously with the hot honey.
Should you still want to stick to the usual condiments, simply mix hot honey into them. Hot honey, mayonnaise, and a few sliced jalapeños is a foolproof combination. Certain hot honey brands also offer hot honey ketchup, or you can make your own version at home by simmering tomato paste, hot honey, vinegar, salt, and a couple of spices together. Mixed with sriracha and soy sauce, hot honey's spiciness intensifies, accompanied by a subtle umami touch — a particularly great choice for those who like their burgers mouth-tingling hot.