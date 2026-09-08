Say Goodbye To Bland Burgers With One Swicy Ingredient

It seems as though ketchup is the one condiment we always reach for with burgers. Still, that doesn't mean it's the only possibility. When all that tangy acidity has gotten a little too repetitive, try giving your burger a sweet and spicy (or swicy, if you will) twist instead. Hot honey is how you do it, all in a single easy, delicious drizzle.

An infused blend of sweet honey and spicy chili peppers (and occasionally some vinegar), hot honey lands on the patty in a way that brings the entire burger to life. Its bright heat is outstanding as it cuts through every heavy flavor note and invigorates the taste buds — as most spicy condiments do. However, unlike your typical hot sauces, that heat doesn't strike sharply against the taste buds, but is rather balanced out by a delightfully sweet aroma. That same sticky sweetness also contrasts with the savory-rich meat, adding an extra layer of flavor dimension that keeps your burger endlessly exciting.

In its simplest form, hot honey only needs to be drizzled onto your burger patty to immediately make an impact. Other times, depending on the chosen protein, you can get a little more elaborate with the execution. With chicken or salmon, a hot honey glaze will guarantee a scrumptious outcome. Alternatively, you can turn hot honey into an easy, sweet-and-spicy marinade for a juicy steak or plump shrimp and enjoy a restaurant-worthy burger.