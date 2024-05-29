Give Classic Coleslaw Some Sweet Heat With One Ingredient

Despite the abundance of alternative coleslaw recipes, a classic coleslaw will never be refused. Creamy, slightly sweet, and crunchy coleslaw is an American mainstay served at barbecue restaurants, fried chicken fast food chains, and backyard burger grills. For a simple upgrade to your favorite classic coleslaw recipe, try hot honey. Hot honey is a fashionable condiment popularized by pizzerias that use it to drizzle over pepperoni slices. However, it's quickly becoming a household staple with infinite uses.

With equal parts sweet and heat, hot honey is the perfect complement to a tangy mayonnaise-based dressing. The sweet and rich flavors in honey temper the spice from chili peppers, bringing a subtle heat to your coleslaw that both vinegar and mayonnaise will further neutralize. Consequently, a hot honey-spiked coleslaw is a sophisticated spin that even spice-averse eaters will enjoy. Honey is a complex sweetener with floral, grassy notes that will enhance the vegetal, bitter shredded cabbage.

Since sugar is a common ingredient in coleslaw dressing, you can swap it for hot honey. Honey is sweeter than white sugar, so you should be conservative when making the swap. Start by adding half the amount of honey the as sugar in a typical recipe, adding extra to taste a tablespoon at a time.